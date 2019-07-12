July 13, 2019
Login

Enter your
account info

FORGOT PASSWORD?
July 13, 2019
U.S. must bring “sincere” proposal to working-level talks, pro-North outlet says
U.S. must bring “sincere” proposal to working-level talks, pro-North outlet says
"Good-will" actions from DPRK require confidence-building measures from the U.S.: Choson Sinbo

Dagyum Ji 

July 12th, 2019

Month in Review

No subscription? You’re missing out.

Join the influential community of members who rely on NK News original news and in-depth reporting.

Subscribe to read the remaining 782 words of this article.

Get North Korea headlines delivered to your inbox daily

Subscribe to the NK News 'Daily Update' and get links to must-read stories each morning

About the Author

Dagyum Ji

Dagyum Ji is a senior NK News correspondent based in Seoul. She previously worked for Reuters TV.

READ MORE ARTICLES

related posts

July 12th, 2019

Trump says North Korea leader “so happy” to see him

This story has been updated to include additional comments from China's Foreign Ministry.  U.S. President…

July 12th, 2019

Chinese surveillance software in use across range of N. Korean facilities: photos

Video surveillance software made by Chinese state-owned industry leader Hikvision appears to be in use…

July 12th, 2019

U.S. denies temporary suspension of North Korea sanctions under consideration

The U.S. on Thursday denied reports by Seoul's Yonhap News Agency suggesting Washington was considering…

July 11th, 2019

North Korea warns of retaliation as South deploys new stealth fighter jets

North Korea on Thursday warned that it would have no choice but to “develop and…

Skip to toolbar