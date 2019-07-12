Trump says North Korea leader “so happy” to see him

This story has been updated to include additional comments from China’s Foreign Ministry.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was “so happy” to see him during a brief meeting at Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on the Korean Peninsula in late June.

The meeting paved the way for a resumption in diplomacy between Washingon and Pyongyang, even though North Korea’s public reaction to the talks has since been less sanguine than that of the United States.

“You don’t have a man testing nuclear anymore,” Trump said during a press conference at the White House.

“You have a man that was so happy to see me. That’s a good thing, not a bad thing. You have a man that doesn’t smile a lot, but when he saw me, he smiled. He was happy.”

At the meeting, Washington and Pyongyang agreed to resume working-level talks, which according to U.S. point man on North Korea Stephen Biegun had been in a “holding pattern” since the failure of the Hanoi summit in February.

Immediately following the talks, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he hoped negotiations would resume in mid-July, though there have been no further public announcements concerning meetings with North Korea.

Yet despite the new found optimism following the Trump and Kim DMZ meeting, statements from both Washington and Pyongyang indicate that their positions remain unchanged.

On Friday, an influential Tokyo-based pro-DPRK outlet said the U.S. would need to take “sincere measures” to build trust between the two countries.

“The DPRK is ready to take good-will corresponding actions if the U.S. takes sincere measures for confidence building,” an article from the Choson Sinbo reads.

“Fairness is the standard for judging the calculation method that the U.S. side will present in the future.”

The article followed a U.S. Department of State press conference on Thursday in which Washington denied that it was considering suspending sanctions against the DPRK.

“I will say that I did actually speak to Steve Biegun about (a sanctions suspension), and he categorically denied that,” State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said, responding to a question concerning an article in South Korea’s Yonhap.

“He said that report is completely false, so there is no truth to that.”

Also speaking on Friday, Beijing’s Foreign Ministry said that President Xi Jinping had urged Trump to consider rolling back sanctions against North Korea during recently concluded G20 in Osaka, Japan.

“President Xi elaborated on China’s principled position on the Peninsula issue during his meeting with President Trump in Osaka,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said at a regular press briefing in the Chinese capital.

“He encouraged the U.S. to be flexible, meet the DPRK halfway by lifting some sanctions in due course and doing other things, and find ways to resolve each other’s concerns through dialogue.”

Washington also said earlier this week that it did not consider a North Korean nuclear freeze as any type of goal, saying that any suspension of the DPRK’s nuclear program and production of fissile material should be the starting point of an agreement.

“(A) freeze, you know, that would never be the resolution of a process,” spokesperson Ortagus told reporters. “That would never be the end of a process.”

“I don’t think that the administration has ever characterized a freeze as being the end goal. That would be at the beginning of the process.”