N. Korea’s surprisingly international scientific community – NKNews Podcast Ep.87

Kim Jong Un has placed scientific development and innovation at the forefront of his economic policies, placing new resources in front of North Korean scientists previously unavailable to them for many years. These researchers are collaborating with a number of overseas counterparts, publishing data that offers a peek inside Pyongyang’s scientific priorities.

Researcher Joshua Pollack combed through thousands of published journal articles to reveal the surprisingly international scientific community in North Korea.

On this week’s podcast, he discusses what North Korean scientists are studying, who they are collaborating with, and if their research runs against international sanctions.

Joshua H. Pollack is a senior research associate at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey and editor of the Nonproliferation Review.

