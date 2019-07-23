July 24, 2019
Login

Enter your
account info

FORGOT PASSWORD?
July 24, 2019
N. Korea’s surprisingly international scientific community – NKNews Podcast Ep.87
N. Korea’s surprisingly international scientific community – NKNews Podcast Ep.87
Joshua H. Pollack discusses why DPRK researchers can, increasingly, take their work abroad

NK News 

July 23rd, 2019

Month in Review

Kim Jong Un has placed scientific development and innovation at the forefront of his economic policies, placing new resources in front of North Korean scientists previously unavailable to them for many years. These researchers are collaborating with a number of overseas counterparts, publishing data that offers a peek inside Pyongyang’s scientific priorities.

Researcher Joshua Pollack combed through thousands of published journal articles to reveal the surprisingly international scientific community in North Korea.

On this week’s podcast, he discusses what North Korean scientists are studying, who they are collaborating with, and if their research runs against international sanctions.

Joshua H. Pollack is a senior research associate at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey and editor of the Nonproliferation Review.

About the podcast: The “North Korea News Podcast” is a weekly podcast hosted exclusively by NK News, covering all things DPRK: from news to extended interview with leading experts and analysts in the field and insight from our very own journalists.

Featured image: DPRK Today

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 34:21 — 32.3MB) | Embed

You can also find the North Korea News Podcast in:

  • Apple Podcasts
  • Android
  • Google Play
  • Stitcher
Get email alerts for every new podcast

Get North Korea headlines delivered to your inbox daily

Subscribe to the NK News 'Daily Update' and get links to must-read stories each morning

About the Author

NK News

NK News is a North Korea specialist news and information resource head-quartered in Delaware, U.S.A.

READ MORE ARTICLES

related posts

July 24th, 2019

Grist to Pyongyang’s mill: Tokyo’s trade war with Seoul

This article is the second part of a two-part series by Aidan Foster-Carter on the…

July 22nd, 2019

Russian objectives in North Korea: the hardening view from Washington

Last week, as reported in The Hill, a new intelligence bill titled the Damon Paul…

July 22nd, 2019

What a deal with the U.S. might mean for Kim Jong Un’s leadership

There has been a lot of talk suggesting that working-level negotiations on denuclearization between North…

July 19th, 2019

How North Korea can guarantee future energy security – NKNews Podcast Ep.86

Key to any economic development in North Korea, or anywhere else, is the electricity that…

Skip to toolbar