How North Korea can guarantee future energy security – NKNews Podcast Ep.86

Key to any economic development in North Korea, or anywhere else, is the electricity that supports expanding commercial and industrial activity.

But the North has a dilapidated, balkanized electric grid made up of a hodgepodge of Cold War-era and repurposed parts running different currents of electricity.

Quite simply, the country cannot power the economic growth Kim Jong Un says he wants with the current power system in place.

Peter Hayes has researched the issue of energy security in North Korea for decades, and sits down with the podcast to talk about electricity, environmentalism, and what it takes to gain mutual trust from North Korean decision-makers.

Professor Peter Hayes is an Honorary Professor at the Center for International Security Studies at Sydney University and Director of the Nautilus Institute in Berkeley, California.

