June 3, 2019
Login

Enter your
account info

FORGOT PASSWORD?
June 3, 2019

Opinion

Opinion on the latest North Korea issues from analysts, academics and experts worldwide. Views expressed in Opinion articles are exclusively the authors’ own.

The North Korea rumor mill strikes again: the Kim Yong Chol purge that wasn’t
The North Korea rumor mill strikes again: the Kim Yong Chol purge that wasn’t
Reporters must be more responsible in separating fact from the fiction

Fyodor Tertitskiy 

June 3rd, 2019

Month in Review

No subscription? You’re missing out.

Join the influential community of members who rely on NK News original news and in-depth reporting.

Subscribe to read the remaining 1512 words of this article.

Get North Korea headlines delivered to your inbox daily

Subscribe to the NK News 'Daily Update' and get links to must-read stories each morning

About the Author

Fyodor Tertitskiy

Fyodor Tertitskiy is an expert in North Korean politics and the military and a contributor to NK News and NK Pro. He holds a Ph.D. in Sociology from Seoul National University, and is author of "North Korea before Kim Il Sung," which you buy here.

READ MORE ARTICLES

related posts

June 3rd, 2019

Japan must put diplomatic normalization with DPRK before abductee issue: former PM

While U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have grown closer…

June 3rd, 2019

Mogherini at Shangri-la: a changing EU policy towards North Korea?

South Korea’s Minister of Defense Jeong Kyeong-do. Japan’s Minister of Defense Takeshi Iwaya. EU High…

May 30th, 2019

Signage vendor gives insight into growing North Korean entrepreneurship

A vendor at the Pyongyang International Trade Fair (PITF) last week displayed neon-colored and LED-lit…

May 30th, 2019

North Korea’s “Songun Iskander” test: what observers might have missed

North Korea launched a short-range ballistic missile and two types of rockets on two occasions…

Skip to toolbar