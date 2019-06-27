S. Korea should feel “responsible” for current deadlock in talks: N. Korean media

Seoul should “feel responsible” for a now-months-long deadlock in nuclear negotiation between Pyongyang and Washington, an external-focused North Korean outlet reported on Thursday, in an article criticizing a recent tour of Northern Europe by the South Korean president.

The North Korean-run website Uriminzokkiri — which primarily targets South Korean audiences — said that a “South Korean official rattled off various illogical remarks in the course of taking a junket to Northern Europe” in a Korean-language piece written by Choe Jin Hyang.

“The South Korean official… misled public opinion [saying] we are also responsible for inter-Korean and DPRK-U.S. relations being deadlocked,” Uriminzokkiri said, without directly naming President Moon Jae-in.

“Our nation and fair international opinion cannot repress its astonishment at the preposterous comments coming from the mouth of the South Korean official who directly signed the North-South declarations.”

The criticism appears to be a response to Moon’s speech to the Swedish parliament earlier in the month, in which the South Korean president said the North needs to “substantially” demonstrate its willingness to completely denuclearize and “earn the trust of the international community.”

The South Korean president’s speech is, Uriminzokkiri said, “arguing from a self-centered angle.”

“If we assess the comments that the South Korean official spat out without any reserve in front of people around the world, it was perversity… that ignores the undeniable processes that produce results,” it said.

“Anyone can make an assessment and suggest opinions about phenomena, but one-sided thought can produce unfair results and mislead justice and truth.”

The North’s “proactive and bold measures and enduring efforts” had brought about last year’s turning point in inter-Korean and the DPRK-U.S. relations, the article continued.

“The South Korean authorities are aware that we all show our various good-wills and generosities, while exercising self-restraint to the maximum amid grave provocative acts against the DPRK,” it said.

“It is none other than the South Korean authorities… who should feel responsible for the present situation which actually causes serious concerns.”

It is also a “crystal-clear fact … that there has been no change in today’s abnormal situation due to the U.S.’s hostile policies against the DPRK and the indecisive attitudes of the South Korean authorities who align themselves with those policies,” the article added, saying Moon’s comments “shifted the responsibility for the stalemate.”

“The comments… are lame excuses to avoid public criticism that [South Korea] cannot actively take the lead in the implementation of joint inter-Korean declarations swayed by U.S. coercion,” the Uriminzokkiri said.

“This is why the entire nation is outraged at the canard of the South Korean official who made all kinds of strange rumors flying to Northern Europe… while giving a cold look.”

The timing of the contribution is notable, coming the same day as a North Korean statement dismissing the South’s attempt to mediate nuclear negotiations.

The statement, written by director general of the Department of American Affairs at the DPRK Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) Kwon Jong Gun, directly refuted recent comments by President Moon Jae-in claiming that the two Koreas have “diverse channels to sustain inter-Korean talks.”

Uriminzokkri on Wednesday and Thursday also released two interviews between department director of the DPRK National Reunification Institute and a reporter of the outlet’s editorial department criticizing Moon’s speeches during his trip to Northern Europe.

Neither made reference to Moon by name, however.

Wednesday saw the North Korean outlet downplay Moon’s “peace initiative for the Korean peninsula” highlighted in his speech at the Oslo Forum.

In the interview, the department director said the initiative “outwardly emphasizes ‘peace’ but the in-depth undertone is confrontation to choke off fellow countrymen sponging off foreign forces if looking at the real intention.”

Uriminzokkiri said the policy “actually builds up barriers to the realization of peace on the Korean peninsula and the improvement of inter-Korean relations instead of being of help.”

The interview also notably attacked Moon’s East Asian Railroad Community initiative, proposed for the first time in a speech on August 15 and highlighted at the Oslo Forum.

Moon has expressed hope that the rail community can be developed into Northeast Asian energy and economic communities and expanded into a multilateral security community in the region.

“The initiative itself only reveals its deep-rooted pro-U.S. nature of truckling to the powerful as it is intended to resolve economic and security issues by enlisting the help of foreign powers.”

Uriminzokkiri also dismissed comments by Moon during a speech in Oslo, in which he raised the need to establish an inter-Korean border committee as a means to resolve damage in border areas.

In the second dispatch issued on Thursday, the department director then criticized Moon’s speech to the Swedish parliament, in which the ROK president said dialogue would keep the North secure and that the international community would ease sanctions when the country makes “sincere efforts.”

“The South Korean authorities are misleading public opinion as if there is no progress in dialogue due to us, but it is fair to consider that they have lost their rudimentary sense of reality and ability of judgment and analysis,” the interview read.

“There is no other way but to interpret it as the manifestation of pro-U.S. nature of succumbing to the stronger.”

Edited by James Fretwell and Oliver Hotham

Feature Image: Joint Press Pool