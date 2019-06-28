Kim Jong Un’s likely official portrait featured again at new event marking chairmanship

Following speculation over the selection of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s official state portrait, a sign of the rise in his cult of personality to levels similar to his father and grandfather, an image recently featured in the mass games again appeared on state television on Friday.

The portrait appeared alone in the stage backdrop at an event marking the third anniversary of Kim’s taking up the position of chairman of the State Affairs Commission (SAC) in late June 2016, a new position created in the days prior to replace the country’s previous highest decision-making body, the National Defense Commission.

In addition to the appearance of the portrait, the event itself may also be considered significant as similar events were not held in 2017 or 2018 to celebrate the previous anniversaries.

The event, which the Korean Central Television (KCTV) anchor said took place on Friday at the People’s Palace of Culture in Pyongyang, aired at around 1800 KST the same day.

The 36-minute program on the ceremony began by showing SAC member Kim Jae Ryong, vice chairman Pak Pong Ju, and first vice-chairman Choe Ryong Hae arriving at the building individually by limousine, followed by a lengthy speech by Choe.

Also seated at the table at the front of the stage were the rest of the thirteen SAC members serving under Chairman Kim, including Kim Yong Chol and Choe Son Hui who have received media attention recently regarding their status.

Kim Jong Un did not attend the event.

During the speech lauding Kim Jong Un’s work as leader, photos of his various inspections across the country over the years were displayed in the television program.

The occasion marks at least the third known instance of the particular portrait of Kim appearing in a golden oval wreath frame in the style of those seen widely across the country of his father Kim Jong Il and grandfather Kim Il Sung.

The first was during a music and dance performance in Pyongyang held last September 8 celebrating the 70th anniversary of the DPRK, though that version appeared to be a photograph instead of an illustrated portrait.

The illustrated version more in line with the official portraits of the late leaders seen hanging all over North Korea first appeared earlier this month when the new “People’s Country” grand mass gymnastics and artistic performance (known as the ‘mass games’) opened.

While the nightly event was suspended after a show just five days later on June 8, following Kim Jong Un’s open criticism of its creators on opening night, it returned with for a special version on June 20 with Kim and Chinese President Xi Jinping in attendance – and both of their illustrated portraits featured in the show’s flip-card backdrop.

Kim Jong Un’s portrait was even shown prominently in KCTV coverage of the event the following day.

Friday’s airing of the portrait once again is a sign that it could be the new official state portrait for the current DPRK leader, where previously only photographic portraits were used.

Another photographic portrait was displayed alongside Xi’s at events attended by Kim Jong Un during his summit with the Chinese President last week, while a different illustrated portrait was displayed in a similar way during his summit in Pyongyang last year with the Cuban President.

There has yet to be confirmation of such an official change, however, and Kim Jong Un’s portrait is not yet known to be displayed widely like those of his predecessors.

In another sign of the rise in Kim’s cult of personality as presented by the country’s propagandists, no such event celebrating the first and second anniversaries of his election to the SAC were held in 2017 or 2018, making Friday’s event potentially significant.

Minyoung Lee, senior analyst with NK News‘s sister site NK Pro, said it was “North Korea’s first official observation of the anniversary of Kim’s State Affairs Commission (SAC) chairman role.”

“This meeting is highly unusual in that it is so abrupt. There were no indications in state media that the North would be marking this anniversary in the third year,” Lee said.

Lee added that typically, there would be some sort of build-up, like an editorial in the party daily Rodong Sinmun and possibly a national meeting on previous anniversaries.

“For example, North Korea first marked Kim Jong Il’s Korean People’s Army (KPA) supreme commander title and his Workers Party of Korea (WPK) general secretary title with a national meeting in their third-anniversary year, just like this year,” Lee said.

“However, the difference between those examples and this case is that North Korea commemorated those Kim Jong Il anniversaries with a party editorial starting in the first-anniversary year.”

Lee also pointed out that another interesting aspect of the North’s commemoration of this third SAC chairman anniversary is that the North has yet to mark Kim Jong Un’s WPK chairman election with a national meeting, despite the primacy of the WPK in the North Korean system.

She believes the handling of the anniversary in state media suggests “Pyongyang is giving further boost to the SAC and Kim’s role as SAC chairman,” and that “this may be a follow-on measure to the North’s constitutional revision in April 2019, whose details North Korea never disclosed — a first in Kim Jong Un’s time.”

Lee said that although the specifics of constitutional revisions are unknown, changes such as Kim’s new titles, and that the DPRK SAC chairman emblem was promoted in state media immediately after the constitutional revision, indicate that the North revised provisions relating to the SAC chairman and possibly even the SAC.

Further details of Friday’s event are expected to be released in Saturday morning’s edition of the Rodong Sinmun.

