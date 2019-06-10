June 12, 2019
Login

Enter your
account info

FORGOT PASSWORD?
June 12, 2019
A North Korean “opening up”? The 1989 World Festival – NKNews Podcast Ep.75
A North Korean “opening up”? The 1989 World Festival – NKNews Podcast Ep.75
Andrei Lankov discusses the DPRK's response to the 1988 Olympics in Seoul

NK News 

June 11th, 2019

Month in Review

The 13th World Festival of Youth and Students was held in the North Korean capital almost thirty years ago next month. A global gathering of international Communist Party-affiliated youth organizations, it represented something of a last hurrah for a world that was soon to disappear in a storm of revolution and unrest.

Hosted by North Korea — in large part as a response to the South’s successful hosting of the 1988 Summer Olympic Games — the festival cost the country billions and saw thousands of international students descend on Pyongyang for an event devoted to “Anti-Imperialist Solidarity, Peace and Friendship.”

In the inaugural episode of a special summer miniseries on the landmark event, we talk to Dr. Andrei Lankov about its geopolitical background, its impact in South Korea, and how the festival represented a peculiar period of opening up for the modern-day Hermit Kingdom.

Andrei Lankov is a Director at NK News and writes exclusively for the site as one of the world’s leading authorities on North Korea. In addition to his writing, he is also a Professor at Kookmin University.

About the podcast: The “North Korea News Podcast” is a weekly podcast hosted exclusively by NK News, covering all things DPRK: from news to extended interview with leading experts and analysts in the field and insight from our very own journalists.

Featured image: May 2019 edition of “DPR Korea” magazine

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 38:27 — 36.1MB) | Embed

You can also find the North Korea News Podcast in:

  • Apple Podcasts
  • Android
  • Google Play
  • Stitcher
Get email alerts for every new podcast

Get North Korea headlines delivered to your inbox daily

Subscribe to the NK News 'Daily Update' and get links to must-read stories each morning

About the Author

NK News

NK News is a North Korea specialist news and information resource head-quartered in Delaware, U.S.A.

READ MORE ARTICLES

related posts

June 12th, 2019

One year since the Singapore summit: what’s changed, and what could happen next?

A year ago today, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump…

June 12th, 2019

Peace in Korea? So last year

Can it be a year, already? This day in 2018 saw the first ever summit…

June 11th, 2019

Kim Jong Un may pursue “Plan B” in future negotiations: ex-negotiator

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un appears to be considering "Plan B" for future nuclear…

June 10th, 2019

Why South Korean reports of purges in the North spread like wildfire

The report, published by an influential South Korean newspaper on May 31, made a huge…

Skip to toolbar