May 21, 2019
Login

Enter your
account info

FORGOT PASSWORD?
May 21, 2019
North Korea must secure independence or face “miserable fate”: Rodong Sinmun
North Korea must secure independence or face “miserable fate”: Rodong Sinmun
Ruling party organ calls for unity in the face of "murderous" sanctions and pressure

Dagyum Ji 

May 20th, 2019

Month in Review

No subscription? You’re missing out.

Join the influential community of members who rely on NK News original news and in-depth reporting.

Subscribe to read the remaining 912 words of this article.

Get North Korea headlines delivered to your inbox daily

Subscribe to the NK News 'Daily Update' and get links to must-read stories each morning

About the Author

Dagyum Ji

Dagyum Ji is a senior NK News correspondent based in Seoul. She previously worked for Reuters TV.

READ MORE ARTICLES

related posts

May 21st, 2019

North Korean Ambassador to UN demands return of seized cargo ship

North Korea's Ambassador to the UN on Tuesday demanded the return of a DPRK cargo…

May 21st, 2019

Top North Korean diplomat making second Cuba trip in under a year

Ri Su Yong, one of North Korea’s most senior diplomats, is leading a delegation to…

May 21st, 2019

UNICEF received second sanctions exemption for North Korea work in April: UN

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) was in April granted a humanitarian exemption from international…

May 21st, 2019

Over 450 firms taking part in this week’s Pyongyang trade fair: KCNA

Over 450 foreign and domestic companies are taking part in this week's 22nd Pyongyang Spring…

Skip to toolbar