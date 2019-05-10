May 12, 2019
Login

Enter your
account info

FORGOT PASSWORD?
May 12, 2019
Hotline between the two Koreas: why hasn’t it been used yet?
Hotline between the two Koreas: why hasn’t it been used yet?
DPRK watchers pessimistic about line ever having much practical purpose

Chad O'Carroll 

May 10th, 2019

Month in Review

No subscription? You’re missing out.

Join the influential community of members who rely on NK News original news and in-depth reporting.

Subscribe to read the remaining 917 words of this article.

Get North Korea headlines delivered to your inbox daily

Subscribe to the NK News 'Daily Update' and get links to must-read stories each morning

About the Author

Chad O'Carroll

Chad O'Carroll has written on North Korea since 2010 and writes between London and Seoul.

READ MORE ARTICLES

related posts

May 10th, 2019

North Korea’s May 9 test: Kim Jong Un raises the stakes but keeps his options open

North Korea on May 10 predictably reported on its weapons launches from the previous day,…

May 10th, 2019

What to make of North Korea’s second missile launch this week

North Korea’s new, unnamed short-range ballistic missile is back. On Thursday, leader Kim Jong Un…

May 9th, 2019

Kim Jong Un’s April appearances: stepping-up economic, military activities

Kim Jong Un made 24 public appearances in total in April -- a jump from…

May 7th, 2019

The Wonsan-Kumgang zone foreign investment proposals: the view from China

This is part two of a series by Peter Ward examining North Korea’s foreign investment…

Skip to toolbar