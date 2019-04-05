North Korea wraps up renovations at Pyongyang’s Yanggakdo Hotel

Pyongyang’s Yanggakdo Hotel this week reopened for business following several months of renovations, photos posted online by the Koryo Tours travel company showed on Friday.

The renovations, unveiled days before the city is set to host the annual Pyongyang Marathon and ahead of the April 15 “Day of the Sun” holiday, have seen the hotel upgrade much of its front lobby as well as several of its bars and cafes.

“Basically everything in the lobby is still where it was; cloakroom, bar, telecoms centre, etc but it’s all been resurfaced and made shiny and new,” Koryo Tours General Manager Simon Cockerell told NK News.

“The main change is the bar which is much more open now, with the barriers between booths taken down,” he said. “So on busy nights it could get a bit noisier and hard to have a quiet conversation in there.”

The work represents the first major overhaul of the Yanggakdo lobby since the hotel opened in 1996, he added.

“The bar was redone around 12 years go, the coffee shop in the lobby added, but nothing on this scale.”

Its reopening this week coincides with major upgrades to the hotel’s casino – now reportedly “back and operating 24 hours a day, 7 days a week” following an extended closure.

Those upgrades include a sporadic WiFi service allowing online money transfers via two well-known Chinese platforms, NK News reported late last year.

Open access to Wi-Fi is extremely rare in Pyongyang, though a commercially accessible wireless internet access point was reportedly installed at the capital’s Potonggang hotel sometime in early fall.

Describing the upgrade as taking “from classic 1990’s to futuristic Ashgabat airport Turkmen modern chic,” Koryo Tours compared this week’s upgrade as comparable to similar renovations undertaken at the nearby Koryo Hotel in 2017.

Alongside the Koryo Hotel, the Yanggakdo serves as one of the North Korean capital’s busiest hubs for foreign visitors to the country – often hosting friendship delegations and international press during major public holidays.

Despite the major overhaul of much of the first floor of the hotel, however, most of the Yanggakdo’s facility has gone unchanged, Koryo wrote.

“For those fans of the Yanggakdo’s original decor, much remains the same beyond the hotel lobby.”

After its lobby renovations, the Koryo Hotel also lacked any changes to the rooms guests stay in.

Edited by Chad O’Carroll

Featured image: Koryo Tours