Kim Jong Un praises new facilities in visit to recently-renovated department store

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was on Monday reported to have visited the newly-refurbished and expanded Taesong Department Store in Pyongyang, with state media saying the leader had expressed “great satisfaction” with the outcome of the recent work.

In reports carried by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) and ruling party organ Rodong Sinmun which did not specify when the visit took place, Kim Jong Un was said to have been briefed on the “details” of the renovation and expansion of the store.

“In accordance with the Party’s measures, Taesong Department Store has been completed its renovation and extension works corresponding to the developed aesthetic sense of the era,” the KCNA and the Rodong reported in a Korean-language dispatch.

The department store, they continued, “has been changed into a comprehensive and multi-functional facility,” equipped with commercial units, amenities, and restaurants.

During an on-site inspection ahead of the reopening of the store, Kim reportedly “expressed great satisfaction” over the completion of “another splendid complex” in Pyongyang ahead of the April 15 Day of the Sun public holiday next week.

Kim said the new “modern department store” would provide Pyongyang residents with “fine quality” goods including groceries, clothing, shoes, houseware, and stationery.

“[He] highly evaluated that every element of the department store was well-constructed as the Party requested in its approved layout, and it was renovated to guarantee the convenience of purchasers at the highest level,” state media reported.

The DPRK leader also noted that the products were presented in “diverse and attractive ways,” and that the quality and diversity of goods had been ensured “at the high-level.”

He was also reported to have “clarified specific tasks for improving the management and operation of the department store and its commercial service as required by the Party’s commercial policy” and said that the shop would “sufficiently produce and sell quality daily necessities and mass consumption goods for the convenience of the people.”

Kim’s inspection to the renovated department store comes amid a spate of economy-related visits in the past week, with the leader having conducted on-site inspections at construction sites in Samjiyon County, the Wonsan-Kalma area, and at a “Hot-spring Tourist Area.”

KCNA and the Rodong on Monday reported Kim had been accompanied during his visit to the Taesong store by top official Choe Ryong Hae and An Jong Su, who serves as vice-chairman of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK).

An has headed up the WPK Central Committee’s Light Industry Department since May 2014, a database provided by the South Korean Ministry of Unification (MOU) showed, having been appointed Minister of Light Industry in 2010.

NK News’s sister publication NK Pro in February last year reported that renovations at the Taesong store were progressing at a notably rapid pace.

The project was at the time said to be led by the Kyonghung Guidance Bureau, a “sprawling business enterprise” with an extensive portfolio in the consumer goods sector.

But despite reports of fast progress at the site, state-run outlets have sought to keep the project low-profile, with neither the KCNA or the Rodong on Monday making mention of the Kyonghung Guidance Bureau’s role in its renovation.

Since its establishment in 1987 on the instruction of the late North Korean leader Kim Jong Il, the Kyonghung Guidance Bureau “has performed feats, remaining loyal to the light industry policy and people-loving politics of the Party,” the KCNA reported in 2017.

“Officials and employees of the bureau built dozens of commercials and catering establishments and mass-produced popular and famous goods,” that report added.

Footage aired by the Korean Central Television (KCTV) in September that year, too, saw senior official Kim Chol Jin claim the company was involved in, among other projects, the construction of the Sonhung, Kyonghung Unhasu, and Mangyongdae Kyonghung Foodstuff Factories.

In the video, vice-director Kim Yong Hyon confirmed that the bureau would be renovating facilities at the Taesong Department Store.

The Chukjon Kyonghung Shop — which operates manufacturing facilities for electronic devices and assembly lines for rechargeable electric bikes — is also run by the group, KCTV footage showed.

Another TV broadcast that same month also showed that the bureau operates a number of restaurants, including Pyongyang’s Hyangmanru, Kyonghung, and Kyonghung Unhasu.

The bureau’s businesses also appears to overlap with the work of the Korea Kyonghung Trading Corporation, which was also established in 1987 and reported in July 2017 to have also been “working on the remodeling of the Daesong [Taesong] Department Store.”

The online and external-oriented portal Naenara reported in October 2015 that the Kyonghung corporation’s portfolio includes “commercial and public catering, foodstuff and clothes processing, shipbuilding, wholesale trade, IT development and equity and contractual joint ventures.”

The Kyonghung Information Technology Company, which last year launched a virtual makeup application for local smartphone users, is among its subsidiaries.

The trading corporation, Naenara added at the time, has “scores of enterprises and branches at home and abroad, and conducts trade transactions with several corporations in Southeast Asia and Europe” including in contracts producing textiles, garments, and toys.

