Kim Jong Un convenes enlarged Politburo meeting ahead of Thursday’s SPA session

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Tuesday convened an enlarged meeting of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK), state media outlets the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) and the Rodong Sinmun reported on Wednesday.

In an afternoon session held just two days before the First Session of the 14th Supreme People’s Assembly (SPA), scheduled to be held on Thursday, Kim was reported to have “seriously analyzed matters that should be resolved urgently at the party and state-level.”

The “work of leading officials of the Party Central Committee, and the government and provincial party committees,” was also discussed, state-run media reported, with the DPRK leader urging officials to “thoroughly implement the new strategic line of the Party.”

To this end, Kim ordered them to “fully demonstrate a sense of high-level responsibility and creativity, and the revolutionary spirit of self-reliance and fortitude with an attitude befitting the masters of the revolution and construction.”

The DPRK leader was reported to have said this was needed in the context of the “tense situation created these days,” translated in a concurrent English-language report as the “prevailing tense situation.”

The main departments of the WPK Central Committee “should correctly set the principle line of guiding the implementation of the Party’s policies and organize and carry out all works in a responsible, active, and creative manner,” he added.

Part departments should create a “new turn in the party’s work enhancing their function and role in every way,” Kim said, urging them “root out all sorts of undesirable practices among leading officials including formalism, expediency, subjectivism, self-protectionism, defeatism, party authority, and chronic bureaucratism.”

The leader also “analyzed the actual conditions” of ongoing work by the departments of the WPK Central Committee and the Cabinet, state media reported.

Kim was also, notably, said to have highlighted the “merits and demerits… in the work and life of members of the Political Bureau and officials of government and local party committees.”

North Korean media last year became increasingly willing to report on mistakes made by officials, with Kim Jong Un having several times used on-site inspections of key economic sites to vent his frustration with their work.

The DPRK leader, for example, was reported to have been “extremely furious” with cabinet officials during a visit to a power station in July, also calling out the Central Committee’s Organization and Guidance and Economic Affairs departments.

Tuesday’s enlarged meeting also saw the Political Bureau agree to convene the 4th Plenary Meeting of the 7th Central Committee of the WPK on Wednesday.

That meeting will “discuss and decide the new orientation and ways of struggle in line with the need of the prevailing revolutionary situation,” KCNA reported in a separate English-language dispatch.

The Central Committee’s last plenary meeting was held on April 20 last year — nine days after the 6th Session of the 13th SPA.

That meeting saw Kim Jong Un announce a moratorium on missile and nuclear testing, as well as the “great victory” of the party’s Byungjin line, which emphasized the parallel development of nuclear weapons and the national economy.

That Byungjin policy was also first unveiled by Kim at the plenary meeting of the WPK Central Committee in March 2013.

In contrast to last year’s April 9 meeting of the Political Bureau of the WPK Central Committee, Tuesday’s appeared to concentrate on domestic issues and contained little reference to foreign policy.

Last April saw the DPRK leader brief officials on the “recent development of the situation on the situation on the Korean peninsula” at a meeting held just weeks before his first summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

Kim was at the time reported to have given officials a “profound analysis” of the direction of inter-Korean relations as well as prospects for DPRK-U.S. dialogue, clarifying the “strategic and tactical issues to be maintained by the WPK.”

Members of the Presidium of the Political Bureau of the WPK Central Committee, Kim Yong Nam, Choe Ryong Hae, and Pak Pong Ju, were seen participating in Tuesday’s meeting, along with other members and alternate members of the Political Bureau.

First vice department director of the WPK Central Committee Kim Yo Jong and Kim Yong Chol, who serves as vice-chairman of the WPK Central Committee and director of the United Front Department (UFD), also attended the meeting, photos provided by state media revealed.

Edited by Oliver Hotham

Featured Image: Korean Central News Agency (KCNA)