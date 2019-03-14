March 14, 2019
Login

Enter your
account info

FORGOT PASSWORD?
March 14, 2019
Contingency planning: who would succeed Kim Jong Un?
Contingency planning: who would succeed Kim Jong Un?
The DPRK leader's death could lead to a major power vacuum, though stability would likely prevail

Fyodor Tertitskiy 

March 14th, 2019

Month in Review

Job Opportunities

No subscription? You’re missing out.

Join the influential community of members who rely on NK News original news and in-depth reporting.

Subscribe to read the remaining 2046 words of this article.

Get North Korea headlines delivered to your inbox daily

Subscribe to the NK News 'Daily Update' and get links to must-read stories each morning

About the Author

Fyodor Tertitskiy

Fyodor Tertitskiy is an expert in North Korean politics and the military and a contributor to NK News and NK Pro. He holds a Ph.D. in Sociology from Seoul National University, and is author of "North Korea before Kim Il Sung," which you buy here.

READ MORE ARTICLES

related posts

March 12th, 2019

North Korea sanctions evasion efforts detailed in UN’s latest PoE report

A UN panel of Experts (PoE) tasked with monitoring the implementation of UN Security Council…

March 11th, 2019

Enduring challenges: North Korea’s needs and priorities in 2019

Last week, the UN released its annual Needs and Priorities document for the DPRK. The document…

March 11th, 2019

Why, for Kim and Trump, domestic politics dominated the Hanoi meeting

Most people would agree that domestic politics affect diplomatic negotiations, and last month's Hanoi summit…

March 8th, 2019

As North Korea-U.S. talks stall, could Russia step in?

The official reaction from Moscow to last week's summit in Hanoi has been notably reserved,…

Skip to toolbar