Speculation grows that Kim Jong Un may travel to Vietnam by train

Speculation that Kim Jong Un could travel to an upcoming planned second U.S.-DPRK summit in Hanoi by train grew in Japanese and South Korean media on Monday, in line with what NK News has this month learned from an informed source.

A delegation led by DPRK leader Kim Jong Un’s de facto chief of staff Kim Chang Son was spotted on Sunday at Lang Son train station – situated on the Vietnam-China border – video captured by Japan’s Fuji TV showed, prompting extensive speculation in South Korean media that the North Korean leader, too, might travel to Hanoi by train.

Pre-negotiations about the second summit location were also partially shaped in late 2018 by Kim Jong Un’s desire to travel to the destination by train, NK News understood in February from an informed source.

As a result, there was an expectation that Kim might include a stopover in Beijing on the way to Vietnam or immediately after the summit, the informed source said, in order to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Such a meeting, should it take place, would mirror Sino-DPRK diplomatic goings-on last year: the two leaders met just a week after the U.S.-DPRK Singapore summit in Beijing between June 19 and 20.

Despite the growing speculation, however, others said that Kim’s travel plan might not only be limited to train.

“When his grandfather Kim Il Sung visited Vietnam, he moved to China by train, then transferred to the airplane,” a diplomatic source told NK News on Tuesday. “I think that could be one option too.”

However, a source familiar with North Korean decision-making said that medium of travel would create “too many problems on the way,” citing the slow speed of Kim’s train and the impact it might have on high-speed trains on the Chinese network.

Further, the same source said that time would also be an important over-riding concern for North Korea, with longer travel periods of travel creating more scope for danger.

TRAIN JOURNEY

Located about 85 miles northeast of Hanoi, Lang Son would be the likely border crossing that any train from Beijing, via Nanning, would enter Vietnam, NK News analysis of route maps showed.

First leaving Pyongyang, Kim’s armored train would need to travel to Dandong and then onto the Chinese capital of Beijing. From there, it would go to Nanning, in the south of China, before crossing into Vietnam at the Lang Son border and on to Hanoi.

While Vietnamese railways use a different gauge to those in China and North Korea, the different gauge only starts on rails south of Hanoi.

It’s for this reason that Da Nang was not ultimately chosen as the location for the second U.S.-DPRK summit, a source familiar with preparations suggested to NK News.

Meanwhile, as speculation grew that Kim Jong Un might travel to Hanoi by train, a Chinese Air Force TU-154 “special missions” aircraft was spotted in Nanning Airport on Monday, photos provided to NK News showed.

It is unclear whether the presence of the TU-154 – initially thought by the source to be a North Korean Air Koryo jet – could be linked to the possibility of Kim Jong Un travel to Hanoi by train.

But Nanning is an important station on the route that Kim Jong Un’s train would need to take, and as a result, a location where both Chinese and DPRK security preparations would need to take place.

Non-stop train travel from Pyongyang to Hanoi – a combined rail route of 2581.79 miles according to data from two sources – could take as little as 47 hours if an average-speed of 56 miles per hour could be maintained by Kim Jong Un’s train along the entirety of the route.

Kim has been confirmed to have used the train to visit Beijing twice in the past 12 months, most notably in March 2018 for his first ever trip overseas since becoming leader.

While railroad to Hanoi takes a significantly longer time than by plane, the armored nature of the trains used by the Kim family has seen them historically used on routes of significant distance.

The late Kim Jong Il traveled to and from Moscow by train to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in the summer of 2001. The journey took nine days each way, CNN reported in 2001.

Founding DPRK leader Kim Il Sung also made his own long-distance trip in 1984, taking in countries including China, the Soviet Union, Poland, East Germany, Czechoslovakia, Hungary, Yugoslavia, Bulgaria, and Romania.

Edited by Oliver Hotham

Featured image: KCNA

This article has been updated to correct the date of Kim Il Sung’s trip to Europe, which took place in 1984, not 1974