How North Korean TV covered the Kim-Trump summit – Tuesday

This week, NK News will be publishing a day-to-day round-up of North Korean coverage of Kim Jong Un’s landmark second summit with U.S. President Donald Trump, set to take place Wednesday and Thursday.

With Kim Jong Un not seen for more than a day until he stepped off his train in Dong Dang, Vietnam, on Tuesday morning, timing was too short for Korean Central Television to report on any of his activities during its Tuesday broadcast day.

KCTV typically reports on his activities a day or more after they happen, and it appears it’s sticking to that pattern with this trip.

As a result, Tuesday’s broadcast day started and ended with no fresh reports from Vietnam on the visit or upcoming summit with Donald Trump.

That coverage is expected to begin airing just after 1500 Pyongyang time on Wednesday when KCTV begins broadcasting.

If the TV station sticks to its normal pattern, all of the reports from Vietnam will be either read by an announcer in a studio with no other illustration or accompanied by still images.

KCTV doesn’t normally use video images to report on Kim Jong Un’s foreign diplomacy until he returns, and then it usually first appears in an edited documentary report on the entire trip.

So on Tuesday, KCTV broadcast its usual mix of propaganda, entertainment, and children’s shows.

The summit was indirectly mentioned during its news reports by way of interviews with people who were reportedly excited to hear about Kim Jong Un’s trip to a foreign country.

It included an interview with a man in Pyongyang and another with a female bus passenger.

While she spoke of the greatness of Kim Jong Un, the other passengers cleverly kept their heads down.

Edited by Oliver Hotham

Featured image: KCTV