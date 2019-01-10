January 11, 2019
Login

Enter your
account info

FORGOT PASSWORD?
January 11, 2019
U.S. to ease humanitarian-related travel, shipments to North Korea
U.S. to ease humanitarian-related travel, shipments to North Korea
Washington shifts gears to ease private delivery of aid DPRK

Hamish Macdonald 

January 11th, 2019

No subscription? You’re missing out.

Join the influential community of members who rely on NK News original news and in-depth reporting.

Subscribe to read the remaining 1347 words of this article.

Featured Image: by nknews_hq on 2018-04-16 04:25:41

Get North Korea headlines delivered to your inbox daily

Subscribe to the NK News 'Daily Update' and get links to must-read stories each morning

About the Author

Hamish Macdonald

Hamish Macdonald is an NK News contributor and has previously worked at The Korea Herald and for the Australia Centre for Independent Journalism in Sydney.

READ MORE ARTICLES

related posts

January 11th, 2019

Kim Jong Un visit to Beijing pharma factory inspiring domestic industry: Rodong

Kim Jong Un’s visit to a Chinese traditional medicine factory in Beijing on Wednesday is…

January 11th, 2019

ROK to spend over $84 billion on new military capabilities over five years: MND

The South Korean military will increase its budget for improving military capabilities by 10.8 percent…

January 10th, 2019

Satellite imagery shows continued progress at Nampho oil terminal

Recent satellite imagery provided to NK Pro by Planet Labs of North Korea's Nampho oil…

January 10th, 2019

North Korean economy presents major “opportunity” for South Korea, President says

Seoul should not miss the "opportunity" presented by the future opening-up of the North Korean…

Skip to toolbar