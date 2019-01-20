January 22, 2019
Login

Enter your
account info

FORGOT PASSWORD?
January 22, 2019
North Korea and Russia: what to expect in the coming months
North Korea and Russia: what to expect in the coming months
Keeping a low-profile may best serve Moscow's interests — at least for now

Anthony V. Rinna 

January 21st, 2019

No subscription? You’re missing out.

Join the influential community of members who rely on NK News original news and in-depth reporting.

Subscribe to read the remaining 1131 words of this article.

Get North Korea headlines delivered to your inbox daily

Subscribe to the NK News 'Daily Update' and get links to must-read stories each morning

About the Author

Anthony V. Rinna

Anthony V. Rinna is an analyst on Russian foreign policy in East Asia for the Sino-NK research group. He currently resides in South Korea.

READ MORE ARTICLES

related posts

January 19th, 2019

Long-awaited progress? What to make of U.S.-North Korea meetings in Washington

72 days after they were scheduled to meet on November 7, 2018, U.S. Secretary of…

January 17th, 2019

Will Democrats in the House change U.S. direction on North Korea?

For the first time since President Donald Trump was sworn into office, a Democrat is…

January 15th, 2019

The View from Jingshan: in Beijing, cautious optimism on North Korea

2018 saw rapid changes in the Korean peninsula, and recent Chinese media tends to view…

January 14th, 2019

U.S. Forces Korea: a potential bargaining chip in talks with North Korea?

President Trump’s surprise decision last December to withdraw U.S. troops from Syria concretely raised the…

Skip to toolbar