December 21, 2018
Login

Enter your
account info

FORGOT PASSWORD?
December 21, 2018
James Mattis resigns as Trump’s Secretary of Defense
James Mattis resigns as Trump’s Secretary of Defense
In resignation letter, Mattis says defense secretary should have views "better aligned" with POTUS

Leo Byrne 

December 20th, 2018

No subscription? You’re missing out.

Join the influential community of members who rely on NK News original news and in-depth reporting.

Subscribe to read the remaining 368 words of this article.

Featured Image: 181128-D-SV709-0174 by Secretary of Defense on 2018-11-28 14:07:37

Get North Korea headlines delivered to your inbox daily

Subscribe to the NK News 'Daily Update' and get links to must-read stories each morning

About the Author

Leo Byrne

Leo Byrne is the Data and Analytic Director at NK News and is based in Seoul, South Korea. Follow him on twitter @LeoPByrne

READ MORE ARTICLES

related posts

December 21st, 2018

U.S. gives green light to groundbreaking ceremony for rail, road connection

The U.S. and South Korea's top North Korea hands on Friday agreed that a planned groundbreaking ceremony…

December 21st, 2018

Goal of next U.S.-DPRK summit to ‘reduce threat’ from N. Korean nukes: Pompeo

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called into several radio programs Thursday, providing a brief…

December 20th, 2018

Air Koryo to “substantially” raise prices for select dates in 2019: tour company

North Korean national airliner Air Koryo will next year "substantially" raise ticket prices during certain…

December 20th, 2018

No denuclearization until U.S. removes “nuclear threat” from the region: KCNA

North Korea will not relinquish its nuclear arsenal until the regional "nuclear threat" from the…

Skip to toolbar