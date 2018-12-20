James Mattis resigns as Trump’s Secretary of Defense

U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis resigned from his position on Thursday, saying that the position should go to someone whose views are more closely aligned with those of U.S. President Donald Trump.

The move comes following a sudden announcement from Trump on Wednesday that the U.S. would withdraw all forces from Syria.

In his resignation letter to Trump, Mattis said the president had “a right to have a Secretary of Defense whose views are better aligned with” his own.

Mattis also cited the importance of Washington’s alliances and partnerships, while warning of the dangers presented by countries like China and Russia in his letter to Trump.

The U.S. President praised the outgoing Secretary of Defense who has been part of his administration since the beginning of his term in 2016.

“General Jim Mattis will be retiring, with distinction, at the end of February, after having served my Administration as Secretary of Defense for the past two years,” Trump said on Twitter.

“During Jim’s tenure, tremendous progress has been made, especially with respect to the purchase of new fighting equipment. General Mattis was a great help to me in getting allies and other countries to pay their share of military obligations. A new Secretary of Defense will be named shortly. I greatly thank Jim for his service!”

Mattis’ departure marks the latest in a series of high-profile changes in key positions of the Trump Administration. He follows White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, who Trump announced would be leaving his position by the end of the year on December 8.

“John Kelly will be leaving — I don’t know if I can say ‘retiring,’” the president said at the time. “But he’s a great guy. John Kelly will be leaving at the end of the year.”

U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley also announced she would be leaving her post on a similar time frame in October, and attended her last session of the UN Security Council earlier this week.

Secretary Mattis helped steer the Trump Administration’s “maximum pressure” sanctions campaign on North Korea, and took a hard line on Pyongyang when it was aggressively testing weapons last year.