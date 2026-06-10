Behind the scenes of Xi Jinping’s whirlwind trip to North Korea | NK News

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The DPRK concluded its weeklong Ninth Party Congress on Wednesday with aerial stunts, marching demonstrations and more
Leader Kim Jong Un gave an optimistic speech to mass applause on day one of carefully orchestrated political spectacle
Year’s worth of images chronicle Kim Jong Un’s visit to China, failed warship launch, Lee Jae Myung’s election and more
Travelers’ photos document flood control construction and daily life, while pointing to interest in visiting DPRK
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From alcohol-fueled dances to childhood play, North Koreans find happiness even amid the difficulties that they face
Rose shares her insights into life for residents in North Hamgyong, ranging from daily struggles to rare delicacies
Images captured the DPRK’s biggest moments, from Kim Jong Un’s joy ride with Putin to a new ICBM and Olympic success
Symbols of inter-Korean unity have long been pervasive in the DPRK, from stamps and street names to the Mass Games
A defector shares stories behind images of Hamhung and explains why a photo of a city street brought him to tears
In a new series, a DPRK escapee shares what he sees in scenes of statues, cities and more in remote North Hamgyong