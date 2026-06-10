Behind the scenes of Xi Jinping’s whirlwind trip to North Korea | NK News

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29 photos show North Korea wrapping up Party Congress with extravagant parade

29 photos show North Korea wrapping up Party Congress with extravagant parade

The DPRK concluded its weeklong Ninth Party Congress on Wednesday with aerial stunts, marching demonstrations and more
February 27, 2026
North Korea kicks off Party Congress with pomp and circumstance — in photos

North Korea kicks off Party Congress with pomp and circumstance — in photos

Leader Kim Jong Un gave an optimistic speech to mass applause on day one of carefully orchestrated political spectacle
February 20, 2026
North Korea’s 2025 in photos, from fallen soldiers in Russia to new mega-resort

North Korea’s 2025 in photos, from fallen soldiers in Russia to new mega-resort

Year’s worth of images chronicle Kim Jong Un’s visit to China, failed warship launch, Lee Jae Myung’s election and more
December 25, 2025
What the Chinese tourists flocking to the border see in North Korea

What the Chinese tourists flocking to the border see in North Korea

Travelers’ photos document flood control construction and daily life, while pointing to interest in visiting DPRK
July 30, 2025

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Letting loose: Moments of joy in everyday North Korean life — in photos

Letting loose: Moments of joy in everyday North Korean life — in photos

From alcohol-fueled dances to childhood play, North Koreans find happiness even amid the difficulties that they face
March 24, 2025
Behind the photos: A North Korean defector reflects on life in her old hometown

Behind the photos: A North Korean defector reflects on life in her old hometown

Rose shares her insights into life for residents in North Hamgyong, ranging from daily struggles to rare delicacies
February 11, 2025
Snapshot of 2024: Photos tell the story of North Korea’s transformative year

Snapshot of 2024: Photos tell the story of North Korea’s transformative year

Images captured the DPRK’s biggest moments, from Kim Jong Un’s joy ride with Putin to a new ICBM and Olympic success
December 26, 2024
Among our people: The reunification relics North Korea wants to purge, in photos

Among our people: The reunification relics North Korea wants to purge, in photos

Symbols of inter-Korean unity have long been pervasive in the DPRK, from stamps and street names to the Mass Games
October 16, 2024
Behind the photos: A North Korean escapee returns to his hometown from afar

Behind the photos: A North Korean escapee returns to his hometown from afar

A defector shares stories behind images of Hamhung and explains why a photo of a city street brought him to tears
July 18, 2024
Behind the photos: A defector tells the stories of images taken in North Korea

Behind the photos: A defector tells the stories of images taken in North Korea

In a new series, a DPRK escapee shares what he sees in scenes of statues, cities and more in remote North Hamgyong
April 26, 2024
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