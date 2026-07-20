Seoul spent $158K to support North Korean soccer club's visit, ministry says | NK News

Seoul spent $158K to support North Korean soccer club’s visit, ministry says
Unification Ministry says amount was disbursed from inter-Korean fund, with unused money returned after internal audit
A spectator at the Suwon Sports Complex waves a flag bearing the emblem of North Korea’s Naegohyang Women’s Football Club during the team’s semifinal match against Suwon FC Women (left), South Korean Unification Minister Chung Dong-young attends a ceremony marking the resumption of the DMZ Peace Link Train service (right) | Image: NK News (May 20, 2026), Chung Dong-young via Facebook
(April 10, 2026), edited by NK News
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