Seoul spent $158K to support North Korean soccer club's visit, ministry says | NK News

South Korea’s government revealed it had spent over $150,000 to support a joint cheering campaign during the Asian Football Confederation Women’s Champions League in May, when a North Korean club visited the South for the first time in eight years.

The Unification Ministry said Monday it had approved up to 319.45 million won (about $215,000) in funding but ultimately disbursed 235.29 million won ($158,000) after reviewing its expenses.

The unspent 84 million won ($57,000) will be returned to the Inter-Korean Cooperation Fund, according to a ministry release.

The cheering campaign cost 148.74 million won ($100,000), including 25.24 million won