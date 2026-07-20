 Seoul spent $158K to support North Korean soccer club's visit, ministry says | NK News
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Seoul spent $158K to support North Korean soccer club’s visit, ministry says

Unification Ministry says amount was disbursed from inter-Korean fund, with unused money returned after internal audit
Joon Ha Park July 20, 2026
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Seoul spent $158K to support North Korean soccer club’s visit, ministry says
A spectator at the Suwon Sports Complex waves a flag bearing the emblem of North Korea’s Naegohyang Women’s Football Club during the team’s semifinal match against Suwon FC Women (left), South Korean Unification Minister Chung Dong-young attends a ceremony marking the resumption of the DMZ Peace Link Train service (right) | Image: NK News (May 20, 2026), Chung Dong-young via Facebook (April 10, 2026), edited by NK News

South Korea’s government revealed it had spent over $150,000 to support a joint cheering campaign during the Asian Football Confederation Women’s Champions League in May, when a North Korean club visited the South for the first time in eight years.

The Unification Ministry said Monday it had approved up to 319.45 million won (about $215,000) in funding but ultimately disbursed 235.29 million won ($158,000) after reviewing its expenses.

The unspent 84 million won ($57,000) will be returned to the Inter-Korean Cooperation Fund, according to a ministry release. 

The cheering campaign cost 148.74 million won ($100,000), including 25.24 million won

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About the Author

Joon Ha Park

Joon Ha Park

Joon Ha Park is a correspondent at Korea Risk Group. He has previously written on issues related to the two Koreas at The Peninsula Report, and appeared on ABC News Australia, Deutsche Welle and Monocle Radio. He specializes in offering in-depth analyses of South Korea’s defense policy, security relations and domestic politics for Korea Pro.

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