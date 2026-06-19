 Lee says he asked Trump to ‘resolve’ North Korea nuke issue following Iran deal | NK News
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Lee says he asked Trump to ‘resolve’ North Korea nuke issue following Iran deal

South Korean president reportedly advocated for ‘phased approach,’ distinct from US approach to Middle East
Joon Ha Park | Shreyas Reddy June 19, 2026
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Lee says he asked Trump to ‘resolve’ North Korea nuke issue following Iran deal
ROK President Lee Jae Myung with U.S. President Donald Trump and other world leaders at the G7 Summit in Évian-les-Bains on June 16, 2026 | Image: Blue House

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung said he asked U.S. President Donald Trump to resolve the North Korean nuclear issue this week following the U.S. deal with Iran, advocating for a “phased approach” to denuclearization as the “realistic way forward.”

During a press conference at the Blue House on Friday, Lee disclosed the details of his extended conversation with Trump on the sidelines of the G7 Summit, elaborating on remarks he made urging the U.S. president to “resolve the Korean Peninsula issue just as you resolved the Middle East issue.”

“I sat next to President Trump for over 90 long

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About the Authors

Joon Ha Park

Joon Ha Park

Joon Ha Park is a correspondent at Korea Risk Group. He has previously written on issues related to the two Koreas at The Peninsula Report, and appeared on ABC News Australia, Deutsche Welle and Monocle Radio. He specializes in offering in-depth analyses of South Korea’s defense policy, security relations and domestic politics for Korea Pro.

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Shreyas Reddy

Shreyas Reddy

Shreyas Reddy is the Lead Correspondent at NK News, based in Seoul. He previously worked as a researcher at BBC Monitoring, where his work focused on news and key people and organizations from the Korean Peninsula, Japan, Southeast Asia and the Pacific. Follow him on Twitter.

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