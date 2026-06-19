Lee says he asked Trump to ‘resolve’ North Korea nuke issue following Iran deal | NK News

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung said he asked U.S. President Donald Trump to resolve the North Korean nuclear issue this week following the U.S. deal with Iran, advocating for a “phased approach” to denuclearization as the “realistic way forward.”

During a press conference at the Blue House on Friday, Lee disclosed the details of his extended conversation with Trump on the sidelines of the G7 Summit, elaborating on remarks he made urging the U.S. president to “resolve the Korean Peninsula issue just as you resolved the Middle East issue.”

“I sat next to President Trump for over 90 long