Russian military jet makes second visit to North Korea in a week | NK News

Russian military jet makes second visit to North Korea in a week

Latest flight comes as DPRK prepares to open memorial to troops killed in Ukraine war

A Russian military aircraft has made its second visit to North Korea in less than a week, according to flight-tracking data, while another unidentified jet appeared at the Pyongyang airport.

The Russian Air Force Il-62M (RA-86559) landed in Pyongyang at around 8 p.m. KST on Saturday and left at around 12 p.m. the following day, according to Flightradar24.

NK News analysis of low-resolution satellite imagery from Planet Labs shows that two likely foreign jets were at Pyongyang’s Sunan International Airport on Sunday, one that appeared to be the Il-62M on the tarmac and another of similar proportions parked at the gate. The planes were in addition to Air Koryo’s 18 known aircraft.

The Il-62M’s visit came just a few days after it flew to Pyongyang last Tuesday, staying on the ground for less than 24 hours before departing back to Moscow via Vladivostok.

The jet departed from the Chkalovsky military airbase near Moscow in both cases. The base hosts Russian strategic assets and has seen other aircraft depart for Pyongyang in the past.

The purpose of the two latest arrivals is unclear, with neither Russia nor North Korea releasing information about visiting military delegations.

The Russian Il-62M has been a frequent visitor to North Korea, making multiple trips to Pyongyang in recent years. Numerous other Russian government and military jets have also flown to the country amid the two sides’ flourishing military cooperation over the Ukraine war, including another Il-62M in February.

North Korea dispatched 12,000 soldiers to Russia in Oct. 2024 to support military operations in the Kursk region. It has since deployed deminers and military engineers to assist with rebuilding efforts, bringing the estimated number of DPRK troops sent to Russia to over 20,000.

The most recent flight comes as the DPRK prepares to celebrate the birth of founding leader Kim Il Sung on April 15, the country’s biggest holiday.

Pyongyang on April 26 also plans to unveil a new memorial of North Korean soldiers killed fighting for Russia on the one-year anniversary of the liberation of the Kursk region.

Russian architects from the Defense Ministry-affiliated Grekov Studio were reportedly set to help North Korea design and build the memorial.

Colin Zwirko contributed reporting to this article. Edited by Bryan Betts