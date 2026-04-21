 Chinese locomotives run on rail lines to North Korea in apparent test | NK News
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Chinese locomotives run on rail lines to North Korea in apparent test

Train engines passed through border gateways without other cars, a potential step toward restoring suspended routes
Jifan Li April 21, 2026
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Chinese locomotives run on rail lines to North Korea in apparent test
A China Railway locomotive returns from North Korea to China through the Tumen Port of Entry (left), while another returns through the Jian Port of Entry (right). | Image: Screenshot via Douyin, edited by NK News

China appeared to conduct test-runs on two cross-border rail lines with North Korea earlier this month, another potential step toward restoring transportation links that were suspended during the pandemic.

Videos posted on the Chinese social media platform Douyin on April 9 showed locomotives crossing the border between Jian, Jilin Province and Manpo, North Korea, as well as between Tumen, Jilin Province and Namyang, North Korea.

At both locations, the locomotives operated by China Railway passed through border gateways and turned back the same day without passenger or freight cars, suggesting the runs were technical tests rather than a

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About the Author

Jifan Li

Jifan Li

Jifan Li is the China-North Korea Specialist Trainee at NK News. He has a master's in international relations from Johns Hopkins University and previously was a Korea Chair intern at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

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