Chinese locomotives run on rail lines to North Korea in apparent test | NK News

China appeared to conduct test-runs on two cross-border rail lines with North Korea earlier this month, another potential step toward restoring transportation links that were suspended during the pandemic.

Videos posted on the Chinese social media platform Douyin on April 9 showed locomotives crossing the border between Jian, Jilin Province and Manpo, North Korea, as well as between Tumen, Jilin Province and Namyang, North Korea.

At both locations, the locomotives operated by China Railway passed through border gateways and turned back the same day without passenger or freight cars, suggesting the runs were technical tests rather than a