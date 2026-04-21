Chinese locomotives run on rail lines to North Korea in apparent test | NK News

Chinese locomotives run on rail lines to North Korea in apparent test
Train engines passed through border gateways without other cars, a potential step toward restoring suspended routes
A China Railway locomotive returns from North Korea to China through the Tumen Port of Entry (left), while another returns through the Jian Port of Entry (right). | Image: Screenshot via Douyin, edited by NK News
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