China greenlights new seafood inspection facility on North Korea border | NK News

China has greenlit the operation of a seafood inspection facility that can process imports in a city on the North Korea border, despite U.N. Security Council sanctions and customs rules on the DPRK’s seafood trade.

The General Administration of Customs of China approved the operation of the inspection and regulatory site at Dandong Port for edible sea animals, including fish, shellfish, mollusks and crabs, according to an announcement by the Dandong Municipal Bureau of Commerce on March 19.

The statement said the facility “covers an area of 8,300 square meters” and includes inspection and holding areas that allow authorities to