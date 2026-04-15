China greenlights new seafood inspection facility on North Korea border | NK News

China greenlights new seafood inspection facility on North Korea border
Facility can process up to 2K tons of imported seafood, though sanctions and Chinese rules restrict such trade with DPRK
The front gate of the inspection and regulatory site at Dandong Port for edible aquatic animals | Image: Screenshot via WeChat Account Liaoning Port Group (March 2026)
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