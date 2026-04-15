 China greenlights new seafood inspection facility on North Korea border | NK News
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China greenlights new seafood inspection facility on North Korea border

Facility can process up to 2K tons of imported seafood, though sanctions and Chinese rules restrict such trade with DPRK
Jifan Li April 15, 2026
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China greenlights new seafood inspection facility on North Korea border
The front gate of the inspection and regulatory site at Dandong Port for edible aquatic animals | Image: Screenshot via WeChat Account Liaoning Port Group (March 2026)

China has greenlit the operation of a seafood inspection facility that can process imports in a city on the North Korea border, despite U.N. Security Council sanctions and customs rules on the DPRK’s seafood trade.

The General Administration of Customs of China approved the operation of the inspection and regulatory site at Dandong Port for edible sea animals, including fish, shellfish, mollusks and crabs, according to an announcement by the Dandong Municipal Bureau of Commerce on March 19.

The statement said the facility “covers an area of 8,300 square meters” and includes inspection and holding areas that allow authorities to

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About the Author

Jifan Li

Jifan Li

Jifan Li is the China-North Korea Specialist Trainee at NK News. He has a master's in international relations from Johns Hopkins University and previously was a Korea Chair intern at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

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