Weapons and friendship: How Lukashenko’s trip to North Korea echoed Putin’s | NK News

Weapons and friendship: How Lukashenko’s trip to North Korea echoed Putin’s

Pageantry for Belarusian president made clear Kim Jong Un views him as a lesser partner, while still strengthening ties

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s first-ever visit to North Korea for a summit with Kim Jong Un provided an opportunity to strengthen a relationship that both countries have long neglected, underscoring how Pyongyang is reshaping its foreign policy to align with states that challenge the West.

But while Russia provides a key link between the two countries, the diplomatic pageantry around Lukashenko’s visit made clear that the DPRK views Minsk as a lesser partner.

Kim’s reception for the Belarusian autocrat harkened back to Vladimir Putin’s previous visit, featuring red carpets and a ceremony at Kim Il Sung Square. However, the latest celebration took place on a smaller scale, with Kim appearing to make less effort to demonstrate his personal ties with Lukashenko.

Still, the two leaders’ exchange of gifts — Kim received a rifle and Lukashenko a saber — served as a symbolic gesture of mutual support that underlined their signing of a new friendship deal.

LIKE PUTIN, BUT NOT QUITE

Lukashenko landed at Pyongyang’s international airport in the early afternoon on Wednesday, but unlike when Putin visited in June 2024, Kim did not meet his counterpart at the airport. Instead, he sent First Vice Premier Kim Tok Hun to greet the Belarusian leader on the tarmac.

The official visit kicked off with Lukashenko heading to the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun to pay respects at the burial place of former leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il.

Kim then received Lukashenko at Kim Il Sung Square, which was lined with Belarusian and DPRK flags. Hundreds of people attended the welcome ceremony, along with honor guards and calvary.

The two leaders walked along a red carpet accompanied by officials and stood in a pavilion set up on the road in front of the parade grandstands.

North Korea prepared a similar backdrop for Putin’s last visit, apparently aiming to replicate the aesthetics for Lukashenko.

But the ceremony appeared more toned down this time, with a smaller crowd and more modest decorations, according to NK News analysis of official photos and Planet Labs satellite imagery of the square.

For Putin, the route from the airport to central Pyongyang was lined with Putin’s portrait and Russian flags, while the square featured a larger and more enthusiastic crowd.

Spectators appeared far less excited in official footage of the welcome ceremony for Lukashenko.

Given the North Korean state’s meticulous organization of such events, it’s possible that the attendees received instructions on how much to cheer, though they may have simply felt less enthusiastic about welcoming the leader of a much smaller country.

Another item on Lukashenko’s itinerary was the Soviet war memorial in central Pyongyang, where the Belarusian leader alongside Kim laid a wreath of flowers on behalf of Putin to relay his gratitude for the North’s help in the Ukraine war.

Security around Lukashenko’s visit differed sharply. Traffic in the DPRK capital did not come to a standstill like for Putin, with multiple cars visible not only in remote areas but also near Kim Il Sung Square during the ceremony.

It is possible that authorities redirected traffic along parts of Lukashenko’s motorcade route, with roads near the Kumsusan Palace and the Kumsusan Guesthouse, where he likely stayed, appearing deserted in satellite imagery.

The strict security measures during Putin’s visit may have stemmed from the Kremlin, which is known for its extensive precautions.

But North Korea also appeared to impose tighter security measures on Lukashenko’s entourage, requiring officials and journalists accompanying the leader to pass through metal detectors before entering the Kumsusan Palace. The president himself was exempt, footage released by his press team shows.

Kim did not ride in a car with Lukashenko, like he has on multiple occasions with Putin.

Another notable difference was the relative size of the Belarus and Russian delegations. Lukashenko and his team arrived on a single aircraft, whereas Putin traveled with nearly a dozen jets.

GUNS AND SWORDS

After the festivities on Wednesday, Kim and Lukashenko got down to business with their official talks on Thursday. DPRK state TV footage suggests their meeting took place at the Kumsusan Guesthouse.

The main outcome of the summit was a new friendship deal, accompanied by nine additional agreements covering areas in agriculture and health care to business and science. Neither side has revealed the text of the deal or further details about the agreements.

Lukashenko said the two countries have entered a new stage in their relationship, stating that their new friendship deal provides a legal framework for further collaboration.

After signing the deal, the Belarusian leader presented Kim with a locally made VSK automatic rifle, saying the gift would come in handy “just in case enemies turn up” at his doorstep.

He also gifted his counterpart a traditional belt, Belarusian chocolate, marshmallows and black bread. He presented a jewelry bouquet of cornflowers for Kim’s wife and a decorative jewelry box for his daughter.

Kim returned the gesture with a gold-encrusted saber, a seashell vase featuring Lukashenko’s portrait and a gold medal marking the visit. While receiving the gifts, Lukashenko appeared to hand over a commemorative coin to Kim, noting it is a Belarusian tradition to pay for weapons.

Lukashenko’s visit continued with a standard banquet at the Mokran House in Pyongyang, the same place Kim dined with Putin in 2024.

A concert followed, where DPRK artists like Kim Ok Ju performed traditional Belarusian and Korean songs. The decision to hold the concert at an ice arena showed Pyongyang’s understanding of the Belarusian leader, an avid hockey fan who regularly plays matches in an amateur league.

A sendoff ceremony took place at Sunan International Airport on early Thursday evening, with North Korean attendees holding flowers and the two countries’ national flags while the two leaders walked on a red carpet on the tarmac.

Kim’s sister Kim Yo Jong and Kim’s top officials also attended the farewell event.

Lukashenko’s Boeing 767-32KER (EW-001PB) departed Pyongyang at 6:44 p.m. KST Thursday, Flightradar24 aviation data showed, arriving in Minsk after 4 a.m. KST.

NEXT STEPS

While Putin’s visit to North Korea laid a foundation for closer military cooperation and later the deployment of North Korean soldiers to Russia, the trajectory of Pyongyang-Minsk’s ties following Lukashenko’s trip is far less clear.

So far, neither country has offered concrete details about the agreements they reached, and experts have expressed skepticism about the potential for economic cooperation given the distance between them and limited need for each other’s goods — not to mention North Korea’s limited ability to pay.

Russia’s silence on Lukashenko’s trip also raises the possibility that the Kremlin is uneasy about the prospect of stronger North Korea-Belarus ties. Pyongyang will be careful to avoid damaging its relationship with Moscow.

Despite the uncertainty, Lukashenko and Kim managed to elevate their international standing, while the Belarusian autocrat demonstrated his ability to forge valuable contacts.

The key thing to watch now is whether Lukashenko will soon visit Washington, D.C., a trip that experts say could position him as a mediator between the U.S. and North Korea.

Edited by Bryan Betts