 North Korean delegations for disability rights, disaster response visit China | NK News
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North Korean delegations for disability rights, disaster response visit China

Educational exchanges come as DPRK promotes disability policy reform and faces repeated flooding at home
Jifan Li March 23, 2026
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North Korean delegations for disability rights, disaster response visit China
North Korea’s educational delegation for people with disabilities visits a school for children with autism in Shenyang (left). A delegation from the Ministry of Disaster Prevention poses for a photo at China’s National Emergency Management University (right). | Images: Screenshots via Wechat and Webiste of National Emergency Management University, edited by NK News

A pair of North Korean delegations traveled to China earlier this month to deepen cooperation on education for people with disabilities and disaster management.

The first delegation visited two education institutions for students with disabilities in Shenyang, Liaoning Province on March 9 — the Shenyang School for the Blind and a school for children with autism — according to the two schools.

During the visit, the group reviewed teaching models and specialized curricula and said it would “bring back advanced concepts and effective practices,” adapt them to domestic conditions and improve the quality of education for students with disabilities in

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About the Author

Jifan Li

Jifan Li

Jifan Li is the China-North Korea Specialist Trainee at NK News. He has a master's in international relations from Johns Hopkins University and previously was a Korea Chair intern at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

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