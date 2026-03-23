North Korean delegations for disability rights, disaster response visit China | NK News

North Korean delegations for disability rights, disaster response visit China
Educational exchanges come as DPRK promotes disability policy reform and faces repeated flooding at home
North Korea’s educational delegation for people with disabilities visits a school for children with autism in Shenyang (left). A delegation from the Ministry of Disaster Prevention poses for a photo at China’s National Emergency Management University (right). | Images: Screenshots via Wechat and Webiste of National Emergency Management University, edited by NK News
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