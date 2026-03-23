North Korean delegations for disability rights, disaster response visit China | NK News

A pair of North Korean delegations traveled to China earlier this month to deepen cooperation on education for people with disabilities and disaster management.

The first delegation visited two education institutions for students with disabilities in Shenyang, Liaoning Province on March 9 — the Shenyang School for the Blind and a school for children with autism — according to the two schools.

During the visit, the group reviewed teaching models and specialized curricula and said it would “bring back advanced concepts and effective practices,” adapt them to domestic conditions and improve the quality of education for students with disabilities in