War of words: How to evaluate North Korean claims of another ROK drone incursion | NK News

North Korea’s accusation that the South sent surveillance drones across the border, followed by Seoul’s swift denial of responsibility, has once again raised the question: Who is telling the truth?

The latest case comes just over a year after the DPRK accused the ROK military of flying drones over Pyongyang in Oct. 2024.

But South Korea’s immediate rejection of the allegations this time marks a clear difference from the previous Yoon administration’s evasive response.

While it’s possible North Korea faked the latest incursion for propaganda purposes, experts say that such a blatant fabrication would pose major risks for the