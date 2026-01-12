 War of words: How to evaluate North Korean claims of another ROK drone incursion | NK News
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War of words: How to evaluate North Korean claims of another ROK drone incursion

Civilian action appears most likely, but limited evidence means false flag and third-party operations can’t be ruled out
Joon Ha Park | Shreyas Reddy January 12, 2026
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War of words: How to evaluate North Korean claims of another ROK drone incursion
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his daughter, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and Rodong Sinmun’s report accusing Seoul of drone incursions | Images: KCTV (Nov. 30, 2025), Blue House (Dec. 29, 2025), Rodong Sinmun (Jan. 10, 2026), edited by NK News

North Korea’s accusation that the South sent surveillance drones across the border, followed by Seoul’s swift denial of responsibility, has once again raised the question: Who is telling the truth?

The latest case comes just over a year after the DPRK accused the ROK military of flying drones over Pyongyang in Oct. 2024

But South Korea’s immediate rejection of the allegations this time marks a clear difference from the previous Yoon administration’s evasive response.

While it’s possible North Korea faked the latest incursion for propaganda purposes, experts say that such a blatant fabrication would pose major risks for the

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About the Authors

Joon Ha Park

Joon Ha Park

Joon Ha Park is a correspondent at Korea Risk Group. He has previously written on issues related to the two Koreas at The Peninsula Report, and appeared on ABC News Australia, Deutsche Welle and Monocle Radio. He specializes in offering in-depth analyses of South Korea’s defense policy, security relations and domestic politics for Korea Pro.

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Shreyas Reddy

Shreyas Reddy

Shreyas Reddy is the Lead Correspondent at NK News, based in Seoul. He previously worked as a researcher at BBC Monitoring, where his work focused on news and key people and organizations from the Korean Peninsula, Japan, Southeast Asia and the Pacific. Follow him on Twitter.

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