China breaks ground on new cross-border trade park on North Korea’s doorstep | NK News

China breaks ground on new cross-border trade park on North Korea’s doorstep
$57M facility in Dandong will process goods like wigs and textiles that have long been central to bilateral exchange
An illustration showing the projected Dandong Cross-Border Trade Import Processing Industrial Park in Dandong (circled in red) | Image: Dandong via WeChat
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