China breaks ground on new cross-border trade park on North Korea’s doorstep | NK News

Construction has begun on a new Chinese trade processing zone on North Korea’s doorstep, with official plans calling for the facility to process goods that have long been central to bilateral trade.

The Dandong Cross-Border Trade Import Processing Industrial Park broke ground in the Chinese border city of Dandong on Jan. 5, according to a report by the Liaoning Daily, the newspaper of Liaoning Province’s branch of the communist party.

The daily described the industrial park as a flagship project under the province’s current five-year plan, involving total investment of $57 million (400 million RMB), and it will be