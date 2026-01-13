 China breaks ground on new cross-border trade park on North Korea’s doorstep | NK News
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China breaks ground on new cross-border trade park on North Korea’s doorstep

$57M facility in Dandong will process goods like wigs and textiles that have long been central to bilateral exchange
Jifan Li January 13, 2026
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China breaks ground on new cross-border trade park on North Korea’s doorstep
An illustration showing the projected Dandong Cross-Border Trade Import Processing Industrial Park in Dandong (circled in red) | Image: Dandong via WeChat

Construction has begun on a new Chinese trade processing zone on North Korea’s doorstep, with official plans calling for the facility to process goods that have long been central to bilateral trade.

The Dandong Cross-Border Trade Import Processing Industrial Park broke ground in the Chinese border city of Dandong on Jan. 5, according to a report by the Liaoning Daily, the newspaper of Liaoning Province’s branch of the communist party.

The daily described the industrial park as a flagship project under the province’s current five-year plan, involving total investment of $57 million (400 million RMB), and it will be

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About the Author

Jifan Li

Jifan Li

Jifan Li is the China-North Korea Specialist Trainee at NK News. He has a master's in international relations from Johns Hopkins University and previously was a Korea Chair intern at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

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