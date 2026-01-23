 Book review: The untold story of Kim Jong Un’s Japan-born mother | NK News
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Book review: The untold story of Kim Jong Un’s Japan-born mother

A Japanese book explores how Ko Yong Hui went from living in Osaka to becoming the mistress of North Korea’s leader
Stephen Mercado January 23, 2026
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Book review: The untold story of Kim Jong Un’s Japan-born mother
A close-up of the cover for “Ko Yong Hui: The Korean Resident of Japan Who Became the ‘Mother of Kim Jong Un’” | Image: Bungeishunju, edited by NK News

Those who have followed North Korea’s 77-year history are likely to know of its founder Kim Il Sung, his successor Kim Jong Il and his heir Kim Jong Un. But relatively few are familiar with the mother of the current leader, including the vast majority of DPRK citizens.

“Ko Yong Hui: The Korean Resident of Japan Who Became the ‘Mother of Kim Jong Un’” (高容姫 「金正恩の母」になった在日コリアン), written by former Japanese news reporter Gomi Yoji, chronicles the life of Ko Yong Hui, who caught the attention of Kim Jong Il in the 1970s despite having roots in Japan, a hostile nation

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About the Author

Stephen Mercado

Stephen Mercado

Stephen Mercado is a retired officer of the CIA’s Open Source Enterprise (originally the Foreign Broadcast Information Service). A researcher primarily interested in Japanese intelligence history and Asian open-source intelligence, he earned a master’s degree in international affairs at Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs. He is the author of "Japanese Spy Gear and Special Weapons: How Noborito's Scientists and Technicians Served in the Second World War and the Cold War" (Pen & Sword Military, 2025), "The Shadow Warriors of Nakano: A History of the Imperial Japanese Army’s Elite Intelligence School" (Brassey’s, 2002), a dozen articles and several dozen book reviews.

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