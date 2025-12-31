 Chinese merchant boasts he provided carpets for new North Korean luxury hotels | NK News
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Chinese merchant boasts he provided carpets for new North Korean luxury hotels

Social media posts claim export of 18,000 square meters of carpet, showing designs that match those at Samjiyon hotel
Jifan Li December 31, 2025
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Chinese merchant boasts he provided carpets for new North Korean luxury hotels
Kim Jong Un stands on carpets purportedly imported from China while inspecting the newly opened luxury hotel Ikal Hotel in Samjiyon (left), alongside an identical carpet shown at a Chinese factory (right) | Images: KCNA, screenshot via Douyin, edited by NK News

A Chinese merchant has claimed that he provided the carpets installed in new North Korean luxury hotels inspected by leader Kim Jong Un, shining a light on the DPRK’s procurement of goods from its neighbor for prestige projects.

A series of posts published by the merchant on Douyin shows carpets being produced at a Chinese factory, featuring designs that appear to match those in guest rooms at the Ikal Hotel in Samjiyon near Mount Paektu. Kim inaugurated the new facility during an opening ceremony on Dec. 20, according to DPRK state media.

In the post captions, the merchant claimshe

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About the Author

Jifan Li

Jifan Li

Jifan Li is the China-North Korea Specialist Trainee at NK News. He has a master's in international relations from Johns Hopkins University and previously was a Korea Chair intern at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

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