Chinese merchant boasts he provided carpets for new North Korean luxury hotels | NK News

Chinese merchant boasts he provided carpets for new North Korean luxury hotels
Social media posts claim export of 18,000 square meters of carpet, showing designs that match those at Samjiyon hotel
Kim Jong Un stands on carpets purportedly imported from China while inspecting the newly opened luxury hotel Ikal Hotel in Samjiyon (left), alongside an identical carpet shown at a Chinese factory (right) | Images: KCNA, screenshot via Douyin, edited by NK News
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