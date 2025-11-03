South Korea, US report ‘meaningful progress’ toward wartime OPCON transfer | NK News

News South Korea, US report ‘meaningful progress’ toward wartime OPCON transfer Top military officers pledge to work to meet transfer conditions and bolster defense against North Korean threats SHARE COPY LINK FACEBOOK X LINKEDIN MASTODON PRINT South Korea and the U.S. have made “meaningful progress” toward the transfer of wartime operational control (OPCON) to Seoul, according to the top military officers of the two countries, who also pledged continued efforts to meet the conditions required for the handover and to strengthen their combined defense posture against North Korean threats. Gen. Jin Young-seung, chairman of the ROK Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) and his U.S. counterpart Gen. Dan Caine, made the assessment during the 50th ROK-U.S. Military Committee Meeting (MCM) in Seoul, according to an ROK JCS press release on Monday. South Korea and the U.S. have made “meaningful progress” toward the transfer of wartime operational control (OPCON) to Seoul, according to the top military officers of the two countries, who also pledged continued efforts to meet the conditions required for the handover and to strengthen their combined defense posture against North Korean threats. Gen. Jin Young-seung, chairman of the ROK Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) and his U.S. counterpart Gen. Dan Caine, made the assessment during the 50th ROK-U.S. Military Committee Meeting (MCM) in Seoul, according to an ROK JCS press release on Monday. © Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.

