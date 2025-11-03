 South Korea, US report ‘meaningful progress’ toward wartime OPCON transfer | NK News
February 05, 2026
South Korea, US report ‘meaningful progress’ toward wartime OPCON transfer

Top military officers pledge to work to meet transfer conditions and bolster defense against North Korean threats
Joon Ha Park November 3, 2025
Gen. Jin Yong-sung, chairman of the ROK Joint Chiefs of Staff (left), and Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff (right), ahead of their flight over the peninsula on Nov. 3, 2025 | Image: ROK Joint Chiefs of Staff

South Korea and the U.S. have made “meaningful progress” toward the transfer of wartime operational control (OPCON) to Seoul, according to the top military officers of the two countries, who also pledged continued efforts to meet the conditions required for the handover and to strengthen their combined defense posture against North Korean threats.

Gen. Jin Young-seung, chairman of the ROK Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) and his U.S. counterpart Gen. Dan Caine, made the assessment during the 50th ROK-U.S. Military Committee Meeting (MCM) in Seoul, according to an ROK JCS press release on Monday.

Joon Ha Park

Joon Ha Park

Joon Ha Park is a correspondent at Korea Risk Group. He has previously written on issues related to the two Koreas at The Peninsula Report, and appeared on ABC News Australia, Deutsche Welle and Monocle Radio. He specializes in offering in-depth analyses of South Korea’s defense policy, security relations and domestic politics for Korea Pro.

View more articles by Joon Ha Park
