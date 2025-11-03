 Seoul places fifth and final spy satellite in orbit to monitor North Korea | NK News
February 05, 2026Feb 05, 2026
News

Seoul places fifth and final spy satellite in orbit to monitor North Korea

Launch aboard SpaceX rocket wraps up 10-year push to establish network to track DPRK military activities in real time
Joon Ha Park November 3, 2025
Seoul places fifth and final spy satellite in orbit to monitor North Korea
South Korea’s fifth military reconnaissance satellite launches from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Nov. 2, 2025. | Image: ROK Ministry of National Defense

South Korea placed its fifth and final military reconnaissance satellite into orbit Sunday, completing a multiyear effort to establish an independent, space-based surveillance network capable of monitoring North Korea around the clock.

The synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite — launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida — lifted off at 2:09 p.m. Seoul time (1:09 a.m. local time), the Defense Ministry and Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) said in a joint statement.

About the Author

Joon Ha Park

Joon Ha Park

Joon Ha Park is a correspondent at Korea Risk Group. He has previously written on issues related to the two Koreas at The Peninsula Report, and appeared on ABC News Australia, Deutsche Welle and Monocle Radio. He specializes in offering in-depth analyses of South Korea’s defense policy, security relations and domestic politics for Korea Pro.

Joon Ha Park
