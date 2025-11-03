 Lee Jae-myung asks China’s Xi to support denuclearization of North Korea | NK News
February 05, 2026Feb 05, 2026
Lee Jae-myung asks China’s Xi to support denuclearization of North Korea

But Beijing’s readout of summit talks makes no mention of DPRK, suggesting little appetite for pressuring Pyongyang
Shreyas Reddy November 3, 2025
Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) and South Korean President Lee Jae-myung ahead of their summit on APEC's sidelines | Image: ROK Presidential Office (Nov. 2, 2025)

South Korean President Lee Jae-myung called on Chinese President Xi Jinping to support Seoul’s vision for the denuclearization of North Korea on Saturday, seeking to use Beijing’s close relationship with Pyongyang to kick-start inter-Korean dialogue.

Highlighting the recent surge in high-level exchanges between China and North Korea following Xi’s summit with Kim Jong Un in early September, Lee expressed hope that the renewed diplomacy would create “favorable conditions for engagement with Pyongyang.”

