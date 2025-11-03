 Kim Jong Un praises elite troops that fought Ukraine as model for DPRK military | NK News
NK News Logo
February 05, 2026Feb 05, 2026
NK News Logo

Get behind the headlines
News

Kim Jong Un praises elite troops that fought Ukraine as model for DPRK military

Inspection of North Korea’s ‘Storm Corps’ deployed to Russia points to effort to apply lessons from combat, expert says
Seung-Yeon Chung November 3, 2025
Copy Icon COPY LINKMastodon Icon MASTODON
Kim Jong Un praises elite troops that fought Ukraine as model for DPRK military
Kim Jong Un with soldiers of the 11th Corps | Image: KCNA (Nov. 2, 2025)

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met with special operations forces that fought for Russia in its war against Ukraine on Saturday, according to state media, holding up the elite troops as a model for the entire DPRK military.

According to state media on Sunday, the leader inspected the headquarters of the 11th Corps of the Korean People’s Army (KPA) in Tokchon on the previous day, accompanied by Vice-Chairman of the Central Military Commission Pak Jong Chon.

© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.
No part of this content may be reproduced, distributed, or used for commercial purposes without prior written permission from Korea Risk Group.

Never miss a beat. Try the new mobile app.

Recent Stories

US, ROK diplomats discuss North Korean denuclearization, peace efforts
US, ROK diplomats discuss North Korean denuclearization, peace efforts
Kim Jong Un admits to ‘empty’ promises on rural development, vows change
Kim Jong Un admits to ‘empty’ promises on rural development, vows change
Medvedev says Russia can learn from North Korea’s success under sanctions
Medvedev says Russia can learn from North Korea’s success under sanctions

About the Author

Seung-Yeon Chung

Seung-Yeon Chung

Seung-Yeon Chung is a state media specialist at NK News. She previously worked in the Department of Unification and Foreign Ministry at Korean Broadcast System (KBS).

View more articles by Seung-Yeon ChungEMAILGot a news tip?Let us know!
© 2026, Korea Risk Group (NK Consulting Inc.). All Rights Reserved