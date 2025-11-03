Kim Jong Un praises elite troops that fought Ukraine as model for DPRK military | NK News

About the Author
Seung-Yeon Chung
Seung-Yeon Chung is a state media specialist at NK News. She previously worked in the Department of Unification and Foreign Ministry at Korean Broadcast System (KBS).
Kim Jong Un praises elite troops that fought Ukraine as model for DPRK military
Inspection of North Korea’s ‘Storm Corps’ deployed to Russia points to effort to apply lessons from combat, expert says
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met with special operations forces that fought for Russia in its war against Ukraine on Saturday, according to state media, holding up the elite troops as a model for the entire DPRK military.
According to state media on Sunday, the leader inspected the headquarters of the 11th Corps of the Korean People’s Army (KPA) in Tokchon on the previous day, accompanied by Vice-Chairman of the Central Military Commission Pak Jong Chon.
