Hegseth peeks into North Korea during Panmunjom visit with ROK counterpart | NK News

About the Author
Jooheon Kim
Jooheon Kim is a Correspondent at NK News. He previously worked at Aju News Corporation where he covered South Korea's economy and tech sectors, K-pop and inter-Korean relations.
Get behind the headlines
|
News
Hegseth peeks into North Korea during Panmunjom visit with ROK counterpart
Allies frame joint appearance as demonstration of strong defense posture ahead of high-level military talks this week
U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth visited the inter-Korean border village of Panmunjom with his South Korean counterpart on Monday, looking across the border into North Korea in an appearance designed to demonstrate the allies’ strong defense posture.
The joint visit by Hegseth and ROK Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back to the Joint Security Area (JSA) marked the first of its kind in eight years, following the 2017 visit by then-U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis and ROK Defense Minister Song Young-moo.
U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth visited the inter-Korean border village of Panmunjom with his South Korean counterpart on Monday, looking across the border into North Korea in an appearance designed to demonstrate the allies’ strong defense posture.
The joint visit by Hegseth and ROK Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back to the Joint Security Area (JSA) marked the first of its kind in eight years, following the 2017 visit by then-U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis and ROK Defense Minister Song Young-moo.
© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.
Get the Daily Update
Start your day with