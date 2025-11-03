 Hegseth peeks into North Korea during Panmunjom visit with ROK counterpart | NK News
Hegseth peeks into North Korea during Panmunjom visit with ROK counterpart

Allies frame joint appearance as demonstration of strong defense posture ahead of high-level military talks this week
Jooheon Kim November 3, 2025
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth (right) visits Panmunjom with South Korean Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back on Nov. 3, 2025. | Image: Ministry of National Defense, Republic of Korea

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth visited the inter-Korean border village of Panmunjom with his South Korean counterpart on Monday, looking across the border into North Korea in an appearance designed to demonstrate the allies’ strong defense posture.

The joint visit by Hegseth and ROK Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back to the Joint Security Area (JSA) marked the first of its kind in eight years, following the 2017 visit by then-U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis and ROK Defense Minister Song Young-moo.

