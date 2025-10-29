 Trump says he will ‘work very hard with Kim Jong Un’ to achieve Korean peace | NK News
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Trump says he will ‘work very hard with Kim Jong Un’ to achieve Korean peace

US president and ROK counterpart Lee Jae-myung pledge to pursue diplomacy despite low prospects for Trump-Kim meeting
Joon Ha Park | Shreyas Reddy October 29, 2025
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Trump says he will ‘work very hard with Kim Jong Un’ to achieve Korean peace
U.S. President Donald Trump and South Korean President Lee Jae-myung took part in a high honor ceremony before their summit | Image: APEC 2025 KOREA & Yonhap News (Oct. 29, 2025)

U.S. President Donald Trump and South Korean President Lee Jae-myung pledged to continue efforts to forge a lasting “peace” with North Korea at a summit on Wednesday, despite low prospects for a Trump meeting with Kim Jong Un during his visit.

At a meeting on the sidelines of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) events in South Korea, Lee praised Trump’s “wonderful skills as a peacemaker” and offered Seoul’s support for his diplomatic outreach to Pyongyang.

“You have succeeded in bringing peace to many parts of the world, and I hope that your peacemaking skills can be applied to the Korean Peninsula,”

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About the Authors

Joon Ha Park

Joon Ha Park

Joon Ha Park is a correspondent at Korea Risk Group. He has previously written on issues related to the two Koreas at The Peninsula Report, and appeared on ABC News Australia, Deutsche Welle and Monocle Radio. He specializes in offering in-depth analyses of South Korea’s defense policy, security relations and domestic politics for Korea Pro.

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Shreyas Reddy

Shreyas Reddy

Shreyas Reddy is the Lead Correspondent at NK News, based in Seoul. He previously worked as a researcher at BBC Monitoring, where his work focused on news and key people and organizations from the Korean Peninsula, Japan, Southeast Asia and the Pacific. Follow him on Twitter.

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