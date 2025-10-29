Trump says he will ‘work very hard with Kim Jong Un’ to achieve Korean peace | NK News

U.S. President Donald Trump and South Korean President Lee Jae-myung pledged to continue efforts to forge a lasting “peace” with North Korea at a summit on Wednesday, despite low prospects for a Trump meeting with Kim Jong Un during his visit.

At a meeting on the sidelines of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) events in South Korea, Lee praised Trump’s “wonderful skills as a peacemaker” and offered Seoul’s support for his diplomatic outreach to Pyongyang.

“You have succeeded in bringing peace to many parts of the world, and I hope that your peacemaking skills can be applied to the Korean Peninsula,”