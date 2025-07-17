 ROK foreign minister pick pledges to work to resume dialogue with North Korea | NK News
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ROK foreign minister pick pledges to work to resume dialogue with North Korea

At confirmation, Cho Hyun emphasizes strengthening ties with US and Japan while seeking neighbors’ support for peace
Jooheon Kim | Joon Ha Park July 17, 2025
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ROK foreign minister pick pledges to work to resume dialogue with North Korea
Then-ROK Ambassador to the United Nations Cho Hyun speaks at the U.N. Security Council in Jan. 2020 | Image: Permanent Mission of the Republic of Korea to the United Nations via Facebook

South Korea’s foreign minister nominee pledged Thursday to pursue a “pragmatic, national interest-driven diplomacy” to advance relations with South Korea’s neighbors, while working to ease inter-Korean tensions and restart negotiations with North Korea.

“Under close cooperation between South Korea and the United States, we will ease tensions between the North and South and create a path to resume dialogue with North Korea,” Cho Hyun said in his opening remarks at his confirmation hearing on Thursday. 

Speaking to the National Assembly’s Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee, Cho emphasized the need for “a phased and practical approach” that seeks to advance both

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Jooheon Kim

Jooheon Kim

Jooheon Kim is a Correspondent at NK News. He previously worked at Aju News Corporation where he covered South Korea's economy and tech sectors, K-pop and inter-Korean relations.

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Joon Ha Park

Joon Ha Park

Joon Ha Park is a correspondent at Korea Risk Group. He has previously written on issues related to the two Koreas at The Peninsula Report, and appeared on ABC News Australia, Deutsche Welle and Monocle Radio. He specializes in offering in-depth analyses of South Korea’s defense policy, security relations and domestic politics for Korea Pro.

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