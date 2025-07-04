 North Korean crosses heavily militarized border into South in apparent defection | NK News
NK News Logo
October 12, 2026Oct 12, 2026
NK News Logo

Get behind the headlines

Weapon Directory

News

North Korean crosses heavily militarized border into South in apparent defection

ROK military says it intercepted the man and took him into custody but is still investigating his motives for crossing
Jooheon Kim | Joon Ha Park July 4, 2025
Copy Icon COPY LINK Mastodon Icon MASTODON
North Korean crosses heavily militarized border into South in apparent defection
A South Korean soldier overlooking the Demilitarized Zone | Image: USFK (June 2022)

A North Korean civilian crossed the inter-Korean border on Thursday and was taken into custody by ROK troops, Seoul said Friday morning, in what appears to have been a defection to the South.

South Korean surveillance units first detected the individual near the Military Demarcation Line (MDL) in the central-western front-line area between 3 and 4 a.m. on Thursday morning, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

The individual was reportedly in a shallow stream about one meter deep, remaining mostly still during the day and sometimes hidden by thick vegetation.

JCS said the ROK military closely tracked the

© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.
No part of this content may be reproduced, distributed, or used for commercial purposes without prior written permission from Korea Risk Group.

Get the Daily Update & Podcast Updates

Start your day with
the North Korea stories that matter most –

as selected by

daily-brush-stroke

Never miss a beat. Try the new mobile app.

Recent Stories

Russian emergency minister arrives in North Korea to discuss joint projects
Russian emergency minister arrives in North Korea to discuss joint projects
North Korea fires multiple ballistic missiles, fourth test in a month
North Korea fires multiple ballistic missiles, fourth test in a month
Over 70% of Americans approve defending South Korea in war against North: Poll
Over 70% of Americans approve defending South Korea in war against North: Poll

About the Authors

Jooheon Kim

Jooheon Kim

Jooheon Kim is a Correspondent at NK News. He previously worked at Aju News Corporation where he covered South Korea's economy and tech sectors, K-pop and inter-Korean relations.

View more articles by Jooheon KimEMAILLinkedinGot a news tip?Let us know!
Joon Ha Park

Joon Ha Park

Joon Ha Park is a correspondent at Korea Risk Group. He has previously written on issues related to the two Koreas at The Peninsula Report, and appeared on ABC News Australia, Deutsche Welle and Monocle Radio. He specializes in offering in-depth analyses of South Korea’s defense policy, security relations and domestic politics for Korea Pro.

View more articles by Joon Ha ParkEMAILTwitterGot a news tip?Let us know!
© 2026, Korea Risk Group (NK Consulting Inc.). All Rights Reserved