North Korean crosses heavily militarized border into South in apparent defection | NK News

A North Korean civilian crossed the inter-Korean border on Thursday and was taken into custody by ROK troops, Seoul said Friday morning, in what appears to have been a defection to the South.

South Korean surveillance units first detected the individual near the Military Demarcation Line (MDL) in the central-western front-line area between 3 and 4 a.m. on Thursday morning, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

The individual was reportedly in a shallow stream about one meter deep, remaining mostly still during the day and sometimes hidden by thick vegetation.

JCS said the ROK military closely tracked the