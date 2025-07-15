 North Korea now operating three semiconductor plants, ROK minister nominee says | NK News
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North Korea now operating three semiconductor plants, ROK minister nominee says

Chung Dongyoung reveals existence of two new factories, while stating DPRK may be developing own version of ChatGPT
Joon Ha Park | Shreyas Reddy July 15, 2025
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North Korea now operating three semiconductor plants, ROK minister nominee says
Researchers at Kim Chaek University of Technology's Semiconductor Institute | Image: Pyongyang Times (Feb. 23, 2024)

South Korea’s unification minister nominee has claimed that North Korea is operating three semiconductor factories, including two not previously known, the latest evidence of the regime’s efforts to improve its indigenous capabilities to realize its military and technological ambitions.

During his confirmation hearing at the National Assembly on Monday, Chung Dongyoung also raised the possibility of inter-Korean cooperation on advanced artificial intelligence tools, stating that the DPRK may seek to develop its own version of ChatGPT.

According to Chung, North Korean semiconductor factories in Pyongyang, Phyongsong and Wonsan are producing chips that go into domestically manufactured mobile phones, in line

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About the Authors

Joon Ha Park

Joon Ha Park

Joon Ha Park is a correspondent at Korea Risk Group. He has previously written on issues related to the two Koreas at The Peninsula Report, and appeared on ABC News Australia, Deutsche Welle and Monocle Radio. He specializes in offering in-depth analyses of South Korea’s defense policy, security relations and domestic politics for Korea Pro.

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Shreyas Reddy

Shreyas Reddy

Shreyas Reddy is the Lead Correspondent at NK News, based in Seoul. He previously worked as a researcher at BBC Monitoring, where his work focused on news and key people and organizations from the Korean Peninsula, Japan, Southeast Asia and the Pacific. Follow him on Twitter.

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