North Korea denounces NATO pledge to increase defense spending as ‘criminal act’ | NK News

North Korea denounces NATO pledge to increase defense spending as ‘criminal act’

Commentary accuses transatlantic alliance of exacerbating military tensions in Asia-Pacific and threatening peace
Joon Ha Park July 1, 2025
North Korea denounces NATO pledge to increase defense spending as ‘criminal act’
U.S. President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte speak during the NATO Summit at The Hague on June 25. | Image: NATO

North Korea has strongly condemned NATO’s new pledge for member states to increase defense spending to 5% of their gross domestic product (GDP), accusing the alliance of heightening military tensions in the Asia-Pacific region. 

A commentary published by the ruling party newspaper Rodong Sinmun on Tuesday described NATO as “the most typical war bloc” and stated that the new defense spending target was “undeniably aimed at enhancing war capabilities.”

© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.
No part of this content may be reproduced, distributed, or used for commercial purposes without prior written permission from Korea Risk Group.

About the Author

Joon Ha Park

Joon Ha Park

Joon Ha Park is a correspondent at Korea Risk Group. He has previously written on issues related to the two Koreas at The Peninsula Report, and appeared on ABC News Australia, Deutsche Welle and Monocle Radio. He specializes in offering in-depth analyses of South Korea’s defense policy, security relations and domestic politics for Korea Pro.

