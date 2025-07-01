North Korea denounces NATO pledge to increase defense spending as ‘criminal act’ | NK News

North Korea has strongly condemned NATO’s new pledge for member states to increase defense spending to 5% of their gross domestic product (GDP), accusing the alliance of heightening military tensions in the Asia-Pacific region.
A commentary published by the ruling party newspaper Rodong Sinmun on Tuesday described NATO as “the most typical war bloc” and stated that the new defense spending target was “undeniably aimed at enhancing war capabilities.”
