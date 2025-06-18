With latest troop dispatch, North Korea wades even deeper into the Ukraine war | NK News

Analysis With latest troop dispatch, North Korea wades even deeper into the Ukraine war Experts say military workers could lead to mass labor deployments to Russia and more offensive role for DPRK troops SHARE COPY LINK FACEBOOK X LINKEDIN MASTODON PRINT Kim Jong Un’s decision to deploy thousands of military engineers and construction workers to help rebuild Russia’s war-torn Kursk border region could be a stepping stone to deeper North Korean involvement in the Ukraine war, as the allies continue to openly defy sanctions in pursuit of closer cooperation. Following talks with Kim on Tuesday, Russian security chief Sergei Shoigu said the DPRK will dispatch 1,000 mine clearance specialists and 5,000 military construction workers to Kursk, in addition to the some 12,000 soldiers already deployed there since last fall. Kim Jong Un’s decision to deploy thousands of military engineers and construction workers to help rebuild Russia’s war-torn Kursk border region could be a stepping stone to deeper North Korean involvement in the Ukraine war, as the allies continue to openly defy sanctions in pursuit of closer cooperation. Following talks with Kim on Tuesday, Russian security chief Sergei Shoigu said the DPRK will dispatch 1,000 mine clearance specialists and 5,000 military construction workers to Kursk, in addition to the some 12,000 soldiers already deployed there since last fall. © Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.

No part of this content may be reproduced, distributed, or used for commercial purposes without prior written permission from Korea Risk Group. Trending