 With latest troop dispatch, North Korea wades even deeper into the Ukraine war | NK News
NK News Logo
June 19, 2025Jun 19, 2025
NK News Logo

Get behind the headlines
Analysis

With latest troop dispatch, North Korea wades even deeper into the Ukraine war

Experts say military workers could lead to mass labor deployments to Russia and more offensive role for DPRK troops
Anton Sokolin June 18, 2025
Copy Icon COPY LINKMastodon Icon MASTODON
With latest troop dispatch, North Korea wades even deeper into the Ukraine war
A North Korean soldier carrying wood near Kaesong in Sept. 2008 | Image: Eric Lafforgue

Kim Jong Un’s decision to deploy thousands of military engineers and construction workers to help rebuild Russia’s war-torn Kursk border region could be a stepping stone to deeper North Korean involvement in the Ukraine war, as the allies continue to openly defy sanctions in pursuit of closer cooperation.

Following talks with Kim on Tuesday, Russian security chief Sergei Shoigu said the DPRK will dispatch 1,000 mine clearance specialists and 5,000 military construction workers to Kursk, in addition to the some 12,000 soldiers already deployed there since last fall.

Try unlimited access
Only $1 for four weeks

  • Unlimited access to all of NK News: reporting, investigations, analysis
  • Year-one discount if you continue past $1 trial period
  • The NK News Daily Update, an email newsletter to keep you in the loop
  • Searchable archive of all content, photo galleries, special columns
  • Contact NK News reporters with tips or requests for reporting
Get unlimited access to all NK News content, including original reporting, investigations, and analyses by our team of DPRK experts.
Subscribe now

All major cards accepted. No commitments – you can cancel any time.

© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.
No part of this content may be reproduced, distributed, or used for commercial purposes without prior written permission from Korea Risk Group.

Never miss a beat. Try the new mobile app.
© 2025, Korea Risk Group (NK Consulting Inc.). All Rights Reserved