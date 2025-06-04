 Why the US mentioned 'China interference' when congratulating Lee Jae-myung | NK News
Why the US mentioned ‘China interference’ when congratulating Lee Jae-myung

Unusual statement may have aimed to pressure new ROK president to align with US even as it focuses less on North Korea
Jooheon Kim | Shreyas Reddy June 4, 2025
Why the US mentioned ‘China interference’ when congratulating Lee Jae-myung
A policeman stands watch during a Democratic Party rally | Image: NK News

The White House’s first statement on new South Korean President Lee Jae-myung’s election victory has made headlines for its focus on Chinese interference, underscoring fears about the Trump administration deprioritizing allied efforts to combat North Korean threats.

“The U.S.-ROK Alliance remains ironclad. While South Korea had a free and fair election, the United States remains concerned and opposed to Chinese interference and influence in democracies around the world,” the White House said in a statement to Reuters and South Korean media outlets on Tuesday

About the Authors

Jooheon Kim

Jooheon Kim

Jooheon Kim is a Correspondent at NK News. He previously worked at Aju News Corporation where he covered South Korea's economy and tech sectors, K-pop and inter-Korean politics.

View more articles by Jooheon KimEMAILLinkedinGot a news tip?Let us know!
Shreyas Reddy

Shreyas Reddy

Shreyas Reddy is the Lead Correspondent at NK News, based in Seoul. He previously worked as a researcher at BBC Monitoring, where his work focused on news and key people and organizations from the Korean Peninsula, Japan, Southeast Asia and the Pacific. Follow him on Twitter.

View more articles by Shreyas ReddyEMAILTwitterLinkedinGot a news tip?Let us know!
