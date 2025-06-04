Why the US mentioned 'China interference' when congratulating Lee Jae-myung | NK News

Analysis Why the US mentioned ‘China interference’ when congratulating Lee Jae-myung Unusual statement may have aimed to pressure new ROK president to align with US even as it focuses less on North Korea SHARE COPY LINK FACEBOOK X LINKEDIN MASTODON PRINT The White House’s first statement on new South Korean President Lee Jae-myung’s election victory has made headlines for its focus on Chinese interference, underscoring fears about the Trump administration deprioritizing allied efforts to combat North Korean threats. “The U.S.-ROK Alliance remains ironclad. While South Korea had a free and fair election, the United States remains concerned and opposed to Chinese interference and influence in democracies around the world,” the White House said in a statement to Reuters and South Korean media outlets on Tuesday The White House’s first statement on new South Korean President Lee Jae-myung’s election victory has made headlines for its focus on Chinese interference, underscoring fears about the Trump administration deprioritizing allied efforts to combat North Korean threats. “The U.S.-ROK Alliance remains ironclad. While South Korea had a free and fair election, the United States remains concerned and opposed to Chinese interference and influence in democracies around the world,” the White House said in a statement to Reuters and South Korean media outlets on Tuesday © Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.

