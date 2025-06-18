US, ROK, Japan hold air drills on countering North Korea after Lee meets Ishiba | NK News

The U.S., South Korea, and Japan conducted a joint aerial exercise on countering North Korean nuclear threats near the Korean Peninsula on Wednesday, marking the first trilateral drill since ROK President Lee Jae-myung took office this month.

According to a press release from the ROK air force, the exercise over international waters south of Jeju Island involved two South Korean F-15K fighter jets, six U.S. Air Force F-16s and two F-2 fighter jets from the Japan Air Self-Defense Force.