US, ROK, Japan hold air drills on countering North Korea after Lee meets Ishiba | NK News

 US, ROK, Japan hold air drills on countering North Korea after Lee meets Ishiba
June 19, 2025Jun 19, 2025
US, ROK, Japan hold air drills on countering North Korea after Lee meets Ishiba

Trilateral exercise is first since Lee Jae-myung took office, pledging to continue military cooperation with Tokyo
Joon Ha Park June 18, 2025
US, ROK, Japan hold air drills on countering North Korea after Lee meets Ishiba
A ROK F-15K fighter jet takes off from Daegu airbase to join trilateral air drills near South Korea’s Jeju Island. | Image: ROK Air Force (June 18, 2025)

The U.S., South Korea, and Japan conducted a joint aerial exercise on countering North Korean nuclear threats near the Korean Peninsula on Wednesday, marking the first trilateral drill since ROK President Lee Jae-myung took office this month.

According to a press release from the ROK air force, the exercise over international waters south of Jeju Island involved two South Korean F-15K fighter jets, six U.S. Air Force F-16s and two F-2 fighter jets from the Japan Air Self-Defense Force.

Joon Ha Park

Joon Ha Park

Joon Ha Park is a correspondent at Korea Risk Group. He has previously written on issues related to the two Koreas at The Peninsula Report, and appeared on ABC News Australia, Deutsche Welle and Monocle Radio. He specializes in offering in-depth analyses of South Korea's defense policy, security relations and domestic politics for Korea Pro.

