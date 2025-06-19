US NGO ready to resume tuberculosis aid to North Korea regardless of tensions | NK News

News US NGO ready to resume tuberculosis aid to North Korea regardless of tensions Eugene Bell Foundation says US-DPRK relations do not have to be an obstacle, years after suspending work due to pandemic SHARE COPY LINK FACEBOOK X LINKEDIN MASTODON PRINT One of the primary international organizations working to treat tuberculosis (TB) in North Korea says it is ready to resume medical aid projects regardless of the state of U.S.-DPRK or inter-Korean relations, years after it was forced to suspend its work due to pandemic restrictions. But Stephen Linton, chairman of the Eugene Bell Foundation, stressed that private funding is essential to ensure that TB support is free from political entanglement. One of the primary international organizations working to treat tuberculosis (TB) in North Korea says it is ready to resume medical aid projects regardless of the state of U.S.-DPRK or inter-Korean relations, years after it was forced to suspend its work due to pandemic restrictions. But Stephen Linton, chairman of the Eugene Bell Foundation, stressed that private funding is essential to ensure that TB support is free from political entanglement. © Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.

