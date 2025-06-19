 US NGO ready to resume tuberculosis aid to North Korea regardless of tensions | NK News
NK News Logo
June 20, 2025Jun 20, 2025
NK News Logo

Get behind the headlines
News

US NGO ready to resume tuberculosis aid to North Korea regardless of tensions

Eugene Bell Foundation says US-DPRK relations do not have to be an obstacle, years after suspending work due to pandemic
Jooheon Kim June 19, 2025
Copy Icon COPY LINKMastodon Icon MASTODON
US NGO ready to resume tuberculosis aid to North Korea regardless of tensions
Health providers check patient records in North Korea | Image: Eugene Bell Foundation

One of the primary international organizations working to treat tuberculosis (TB) in North Korea says it is ready to resume medical aid projects regardless of the state of U.S.-DPRK or inter-Korean relations, years after it was forced to suspend its work due to pandemic restrictions.

But Stephen Linton, chairman of the Eugene Bell Foundation, stressed that private funding is essential to ensure that TB support is free from political entanglement.

Try unlimited access
Only $1 for four weeks

  • Unlimited access to all of NK News: reporting, investigations, analysis
  • Year-one discount if you continue past $1 trial period
  • The NK News Daily Update, an email newsletter to keep you in the loop
  • Searchable archive of all content, photo galleries, special columns
  • Contact NK News reporters with tips or requests for reporting
Get unlimited access to all NK News content, including original reporting, investigations, and analyses by our team of DPRK experts.
Subscribe now

All major cards accepted. No commitments – you can cancel any time.

© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.
No part of this content may be reproduced, distributed, or used for commercial purposes without prior written permission from Korea Risk Group.

Never miss a beat. Try the new mobile app.

Recent Stories

North Korea slams Israeli attacks on Iran, accuses US of ‘fanning flames of war’
North Korea slams Israeli attacks on Iran, accuses US of ‘fanning flames of war’
New Zealand targets North Korean military support for Russia with new sanctions
New Zealand targets North Korean military support for Russia with new sanctions
Dong Jin Kim: What North Korea can learn from Ireland’s peace process
Dong Jin Kim: What North Korea can learn from Ireland’s peace process

About the Author

Jooheon Kim

Jooheon Kim

Jooheon Kim is a Correspondent at NK News. He previously worked at Aju News Corporation where he covered South Korea's economy and tech sectors, K-pop and inter-Korean politics.

View more articles by Jooheon KimEMAILLinkedinGot a news tip?Let us know!
© 2025, Korea Risk Group (NK Consulting Inc.). All Rights Reserved