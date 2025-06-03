 UK labels North Korea a ‘regional disruptor,’ warns of nuclear modernization | NK News
UK labels North Korea a ‘regional disruptor,’ warns of nuclear modernization

Defense review lumps DPRK with Iran in hierarchy of global threats, highlighting its support for Russia’s war in Ukraine
Jooheon Kim June 3, 2025
A North Korean missile test from a transporter erector launcher | Image: KCTV (March 28, 2023)

The U.K.’s defense ministry has warned that North Korea is poised to continue modernizing its nuclear arsenal to ensure regime survival and pressure its neighbors, while highlighting Pyongyang support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Strategic Defense Review, released by the U.K. on Monday, classifies the DPRK a “regional disruptor” alongside Iran.

About the Author

Jooheon Kim

Jooheon Kim

Jooheon Kim is a Correspondent at NK News. He previously worked at Aju News Corporation where he covered South Korea's economy and tech sectors, K-pop and inter-Korean politics.

View more articles by Jooheon KimEMAILLinkedinGot a news tip?Let us know!
