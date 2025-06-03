UK labels North Korea a ‘regional disruptor,’ warns of nuclear modernization | NK News

About the Author
UK labels North Korea a ‘regional disruptor,’ warns of nuclear modernization
Defense review lumps DPRK with Iran in hierarchy of global threats, highlighting its support for Russia’s war in Ukraine
The U.K.’s defense ministry has warned that North Korea is poised to continue modernizing its nuclear arsenal to ensure regime survival and pressure its neighbors, while highlighting Pyongyang support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The Strategic Defense Review, released by the U.K. on Monday, classifies the DPRK a “regional disruptor” alongside Iran.
