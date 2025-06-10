UK deploys warship to curb North Korean sanctions evasion near Japan | NK News

About the Author
UK deploys warship to curb North Korean sanctions evasion near Japan
Sanctions monitoring mission supports multilateral efforts to crack down on maritime smuggling by the DPRK
The U.K. has deployed a vessel near Japan to help monitor North Korea’s suspected maritime sanctions evasion, marking its latest effort to enforce U.N. restrictions amid concerns about Pyongyang’s weapons programs and illegal ship-to-ship transfers.
The Royal Navy’s HMS Spey offshore patrol vessel “conducted monitoring and surveillance activities against illicit maritime activities, including ship-to-ship transfers with North Korean-flagged vessels prohibited by the United Nations Security Council resolutions (UNSCRs), in waters surrounding Japan,” according to a statement from Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday.
