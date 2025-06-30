 Trump says he’ll ‘solve’ North Korea conflict, commenting on Kim Jong Un letter | NK News
NK News Logo
June 30, 2025Jun 30, 2025
NK News Logo

Get behind the headlines
News

Trump says he’ll ‘solve’ North Korea conflict, commenting on Kim Jong Un letter

US president does not confirm or deny outreach following NK News report that DPRK has refused to accept messages
Alannah Hill June 30, 2025
Copy Icon COPY LINKMastodon Icon MASTODON
Trump says he’ll ‘solve’ North Korea conflict, commenting on Kim Jong Un letter
U.S. President Donald Trump at a meeting in the Oval Office with the foreign ministers of the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda on June 28, 2025 | Image: The White House via YouTube

U.S. President Donald Trump said he would use his “good relationship” with Kim Jong Un to “get the conflict solved with North Korea,” responding to an NK News report about his diplomatic outreach to Pyongyang.

Asked at the Oval Office on Friday if he has sent a letter to the DPRK leader, Trump did not directly confirm or deny the attempted outreach.

Try unlimited access
Only $1 for four weeks

  • Unlimited access to all of NK News: reporting, investigations, analysis
  • Year-one discount if you continue past $1 trial period
  • The NK News Daily Update, an email newsletter to keep you in the loop
  • Searchable archive of all content, photo galleries, special columns
  • Contact NK News reporters with tips or requests for reporting
Get unlimited access to all NK News content, including original reporting, investigations, and analyses by our team of DPRK experts.
Subscribe now

All major cards accepted. No commitments – you can cancel any time.

© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.
No part of this content may be reproduced, distributed, or used for commercial purposes without prior written permission from Korea Risk Group.

Never miss a beat. Try the new mobile app.

Recent Stories

North Korea tells UN Command it has resumed barrier construction along border
North Korea tells UN Command it has resumed barrier construction along border
North Korean jet makes rare overnight flight to Shanghai, just third since COVID
North Korean jet makes rare overnight flight to Shanghai, just third since COVID
Six Americans under investigation for trying to send Bibles, rice to North Korea
Six Americans under investigation for trying to send Bibles, rice to North Korea

About the Author

Alannah Hill

Alannah Hill

Alannah Hill works as Deputy Managing Editor at Korea Risk Group. Prior to working at the JoongAng Daily as an editor and KBS as a radio news anchor in Seoul, she worked as a radio reporter at RTHK in Hong Kong and as a reporter at Xinhua news agency in Ireland.

View more articles by Alannah HillEMAILTwitterLinkedinGot a news tip?Let us know!
© 2025, Korea Risk Group (NK Consulting Inc.). All Rights Reserved