 Russian security chief meets Kim Jong Un, discusses Ukraine and Korean Peninsula | NK News
June 04, 2025Jun 04, 2025
Russian security chief meets Kim Jong Un, discusses Ukraine and Korean Peninsula

Sergei Shoigu makes one-day trip to Pyongyang for talks on defense pact and honoring North Koreans who fought in Kursk
Anton Sokolin June 4, 2025
Kim Jong Un greets Secretary of the Russian Security Council Sergei Shoigu during the Russian official's visit to Pyongyang on March 21, 2025. | Image: KCNA

Top Russian security official Sergei Shoigu held talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a one-day trip to Pyongyang on Wednesday, as opposition candidate Lee Jae-myung was sworn in as the new South Korean president.

The two discussed the “situation around the Ukrainian crisis and the Korean Peninsula,” the Russian Embassy in North Korea said in a brief Telegram post.

