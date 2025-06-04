Russian security chief meets Kim Jong Un, discusses Ukraine and Korean Peninsula | NK News

About the Author
Anton Sokolin
Anton Sokolin is the data correspondent at NK News. He previously worked at Reuters, TASS and the Korea Trade Promotion Corporation (KOTRA).
News
Russian security chief meets Kim Jong Un, discusses Ukraine and Korean Peninsula
Sergei Shoigu makes one-day trip to Pyongyang for talks on defense pact and honoring North Koreans who fought in Kursk
Top Russian security official Sergei Shoigu held talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a one-day trip to Pyongyang on Wednesday, as opposition candidate Lee Jae-myung was sworn in as the new South Korean president.
The two discussed the “situation around the Ukrainian crisis and the Korean Peninsula,” the Russian Embassy in North Korea said in a brief Telegram post.
