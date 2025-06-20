The improbable tale of the Russian tiger hunters recruited to kill Kim Il Sung | NK News

About the Author
Anton Sokolin
Anton Sokolin is the data correspondent at NK News. He previously worked at Reuters, TASS and the Korea Trade Promotion Corporation (KOTRA).
The improbable tale of the Russian tiger hunters recruited to kill Kim Il Sung
The Yankovsky family fled the Russian Revolution only to get wrapped up in the rise of the North Korean state
The Russian émigré Valery Yankovsky had been living in the northern half of the Korean Peninsula for the better part of two decades when a Japanese official asked the skilled tiger hunter to take down an unusual big-game target — the communist guerilla fighter Kim Il Sung.
Valery didn’t take the opportunity to change the course of history by killing the future North Korean leader, one of the 20th century’s most notorious tyrants, and skepticism surrounds his account of the episode.
