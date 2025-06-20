 The improbable tale of the Russian tiger hunters recruited to kill Kim Il Sung | NK News
June 20, 2025
The improbable tale of the Russian tiger hunters recruited to kill Kim Il Sung

The Yankovsky family fled the Russian Revolution only to get wrapped up in the rise of the North Korean state
Anton Sokolin June 20, 2025
The improbable tale of the Russian tiger hunters recruited to kill Kim Il Sung
Yuri Yankovsky showing off his tiger hunting trophies | Image: Sergei Mikhalkov's documentary "Russians without Russia"

The Russian émigré Valery Yankovsky had been living in the northern half of the Korean Peninsula for the better part of two decades when a Japanese official asked the skilled tiger hunter to take down an unusual big-game target — the communist guerilla fighter Kim Il Sung.

Valery didn’t take the opportunity to change the course of history by killing the future North Korean leader, one of the 20th century’s most notorious tyrants, and skepticism surrounds his account of the episode.

